How to Wear the New ‘Kitten Eye’ Trend that is Taking Instagram by Storm

How your makeover turns out greatly depends on your eyeliner. With so many eyeliner trends, it might be confusing to choose one. Here we have brought back one of the glamorous eyeliner trends, the kitten eye trend, to your attention.



Whether heading to a family function or a night out with friends, the kitten eye trend is a go-to solution for your perfect makeup look. You can wear it with full-glam, natural glam, soft glam, or any other makeup look. Flip through our gallery to find some inspirational looks.

Photo by: @dana_zanfir_makeup/Instagram

Isn’t this a perfect look for an evening out with family or friends? Create a grunge eyeliner look and complement your eye makeup with glittery hues. With a seamless contour, complete your look by adding glossy lipstick.