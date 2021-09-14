The Chicest Transition Outfits for You to Rock as the Weather Gets Cooler

Many of us are excited for winter because we get to wear oversized hoodies, booties, and cozy dresses. So, have you transitioned your wardrobe for winter yet? If not, you may be confused about which transition outfits are worth it.

Don’t worry! We have got some really chic and elegant transition outfit inspirations for this winter. Flip through our gallery to find your ideal transition outfit.

Photo by: @franlirahogge/Instagram

The turtleneck is a go-to solution for all kinds of winter events. So, a turtleneck is a must-have for your winter wardrobe. Go for a soft-colored, oversized turtleneck sweater, and pair it with black leggings or jeans. Complete your chic look with black boots.