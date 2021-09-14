Collagen and Biotin for Hair: Does It Help With Hair Growth?

Hair goes through cycles, where it grows and then falls out, and it’s normal. However, if you find lots of strands on your comb or pillow, you should see a specialist. Today, hair loss is a fairly common problem.

Causes of hair loss

According to experts, hereditary hair loss is one of the most common causes of hair loss. In most cases, this is exacerbated by stress, the consequences of childbirth and pregnancy, hormone therapy, or a sharp decrease or increase in weight. Nutrition is extremely necessary for hair growth. Today, many people eat junk food that doesn’t contain any useful microelements and vitamins, which can negatively affect hair quality. If you have such a problem, you should do a TSH and a ferritin blood test, since iron deficiency is one of the most common causes of hair loss.

To avoid falling out of your hair, you should look for special vitamin complexes, serums, and shampoos at the shop that prevent hair loss and strengthen your hair. A correct hair care routine is also essential.

To make your hair healthy and beautiful, the body needs the following vitamins:

Vitamin A – prevents hair breakage;

B vitamins – help manage stress, improve the immune system, normalize metabolism and strengthen hair;

Vitamin С – strengthens the immune system, improves blood circulation and helps to deliver essential nutrients and oxygen to the hair;

Vitamin Е – activates the inactive hair cells;

Vitamin F – strengthens the hair and makes it less susceptible to environmental damage.

Collagen and biotin for hair growth

Biotin is part of the B complex group of vitamins (it is also called vitamin B7). Unlike vitamin C or vitamin D, B vitamins have many types, each of which plays an important role in regulating your body’s functions. In particular, biotin maintains the health of our skin, hair, and nails.

It has gained great popularity due to its role in hair growth. It has been proved that biotin prevents hair loss and keeps your hair healthy.

Collagen also boosts the health of your hair, as it is made up of short chains of amino acids (the material that makes up proteins, including keratin). Therefore, by taking collagen and biotin supplements together, you not only stimulate keratin production but also provide your body with the essential nutrients.

If you see that your hair is thinning, you should start taking such hair growth vitamins as biotin and collagen. Together, they can boost hair growth by providing your body with amino acids (building blocks of keratin) and stimulating keratin production.

It is recommended to take collagen in combination with biotin and vitamin C, as the latter stimulates collagen synthesis and promotes hair growth.

Collagen is essential to maintaining skin, joint, and hair health. Biotin is recommended for strengthening skin, hair, and nails. With age, the body produces not enough collagen. Therefore, you need to take collagen supplements to restore and strengthen your hair.

A deep regenerating shampoo is designed to reduce hair loss and dryness and fix dull brittle hair. The product has a special treating formula with biotin and collagen in its composition. The biotin shampoo gently cleanses, renews, and strengthens your hair, making it thick, shiny, and elastic. Collagen intensively penetrates the scalp, nourishing and moisturizing your hair and making it strong and shiny. Biotin and collagen shampoo has a densifying effect, as it fills in the gaps and microcracks formed under the negative influence, while biotin creates an invisible film that protects our hair against damage. This product helps to restore the shine and health of your hair.

How much time does the treatment take?

Even if you use collagen shampoo every day, you will see the first improvements only in a few months. To achieve the maximum effect from the use of collagen products, you need to eat more foods high in vitamin H. It is also important to take collagen supplements in accordance with the recommendations of the attending physician.

The hair growth and thickness improve after about 90 days of taking biotin. Note that biotin has a cumulative effect: the longer you use it, the better your hair looks.