Dressing Appropriately for Your Casino Night

Since the first casino in the world, the Casinò di Venezia, opened back in 1638, nights out in these establishments have always been connected to a certain level of style.

The Casino di Venezia started life as a gaming area next to a theatre where individuals could gamble during intervals. It became synonymous with high stakes, the upper-class and aristocrats, and had a strict dress code.

In the 18th century when guests including Giacomo Casanova, the casino required masks to be worn, along with three-cornered hats. This was quite possibly introduced to keep out undesirables that could not afford these accessories.

The casino still stands today, but the dress code is somewhat different. In fact, there is a lot of confusion about what is, and what is not acceptable in a casino today. Just how do you dress appropriately for a day, or night, in a casino?

Misconceptions with casino attire

Many still associate James Bond and tuxedos with casinos. It is easy to see why with so many movies showing glamorous women dressed up in gorgeous outfits in unfeasibly stylish surroundings.

Many think that Casino Royale is the best gambling movie of all time, and it almost feels as if the movie is just one long game of baccarat. It is perhaps notable that in the movie, Bond is seen to remove his jacket, leaving him in a white shirt, while the villain Le Chiffre is dressed completely in black. The classic Hollywood way to show who was good and bad in the old westerns.

Today though, tuxedos aren’t always needed. In many places, they could even look out of place. What you should wear to a casino depends often on where the establishment is based, what time of day it is, and if any special events are occurring.

Why has casino attire changed?

Many people enjoy dressing up for a night at the casino, and rightly so. Part of the thrill of a casino is gambling money, and originally these gaming rooms were designed for aristocrats and the rich. Therefore the dress code would have been strict too.

As casinos changed, so did dress codes. It could be said that Las Vegas is partly responsible, and so perhaps is internet gambling.

Internet casinos have brought in a different way of playing games such as poker and baccarat. They are anonymous and can be played from home so there is no need to dress up at all. The recent popularity of online gambling may have forced traditional casinos to loosen their rules.

For instance, if you visited lvbet.com you could play roulette, slots, or Mr. Bond’s favorite, baccarat, with a live dealer. You can see and communicate with the dealer, but they cannot see you. Therefore you could play in your dressing gown if you wish, something by Kiki de Montparnasse perhaps.

Does this mean that beachwear is acceptable now?

Almost all casinos will accept casual clothing, at least in the daytime, but beachwear is something that is usually a hard no.

You might think that if you visited a pool party then it would be ok to wear beachwear but at Drai’s Beachclub which is on the 11th floor of The Cromwell, you cannot even wear sandals if you are a man.

Quite simply, what is trending in the world of beach fashion may not work in a casino. There are, however, exceptions. Just checking the reviews of Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino, which is in St. Croix, the US Virgin Islands, it is clear that no one is taking much notice of the dress code.

Some beach resort casinos likely turn a blind eye to some indiscretions during the daytime. At night things are generally different, and of course, you need to consider restaurants and other areas of casino resorts.

Do casino restaurants have different rules to the actual gaming floors?

The famous casino club and hotel, The Ritz in London had its doors thrown open in 1906, by Swiss hotelier César Ritz.

It remains one of the most respected and stylish residences in London, and of course, certain standards are expected. Nowhere in the casino or hotel are sports clothing or sneakers allowed, ever. The casino club expects smart casual, and they do mean smart. But, it is the restaurant perhaps that has the highest standards.

Although breakfast is a more relaxed affair where men are permitted to wear jeans. Lunch and dinner are different, and men must wear a suit and tie.

Is a tuxedo ever appropriate these days?

The key to knowing what to wear to a casino in many ways is to call ahead. or read your invitation.

Generally, the rule for casinos these days is to wear smart casual. That means no t-shirts, shorts, or flip-flops. Different casinos have stricter or looser policies, but there is one time when the tuxedo may have to come out.

If you are invited to a formal event at a casinot, then you might find it to be a black-tie affair. That means a waistcoat, white dress shirt, dinner jacket, bow tie, and black leather shoes.

These are the events that you get to dress up for and feel like James Bond.

Blame Vegas?

Actually, Las Vegas is linked heavily to glamour, certainly during the last century when the mafia and stars such as Frank Sinatra were part of the scene, but things have changed.

Las Vegas has become home for bawdy bachelor parties and hen nights, and perhaps this is part of why dress codes have gone from tuxedos to casual clothing.

Then again, maybe it was just done to make the casinos more inclusive. After all, not everyone has the money to dress up and visit the 3 Michelin starred Robuchon au Dôme and play in the Grand Lisboa Casino afterward.

Summary

Appropriate dress for a casino these days is nearly always going to be smart casual. The following three things should be remembered though.

Firstly, the dress code for the daytime may change once the evening arrives. Secondly, restaurants and adjoining areas such as hotels may have much different dress codes than the casino. And lastly, don’t forget to dress up for casino events and parties.