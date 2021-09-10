These Copper Hair Colors Could Easily Have You Trending This Fall

Recently, we are seeing A-list Hollywood celebrities ditching their regular blonde-brunette locks and going for copper red hair. It seems to be the hottest autumn trend and need of the fashion hour.

The good thing is, the options are endless when it comes to the copper hair trend. You can go from blonde to redhead, gingery brunette, or get subtle auburn highlights. Nevertheless, the results are futuristic and gorgeous. Plus, they work tremendously well for straight, wavy, and curly locks.

Hence, we have compiled a list of eight eye-catching copper hair looks to help you out with this trend for fall. Have fun playing with colors!

Photo by: @hairbykellan / Instagram

Copper Red: This copper red is perfectly autumnal while radiating the warmth of winters. This shade is ideal for an everyday look and also seems to work well for formal occasions.