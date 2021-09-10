Planning A Wedding During The Pandemic: Tips To Know

Planning a wedding was a complicated enough experience before Covid. However, the virus has made the process even more challenging as safety factors and considerations must now be included. As things stand, weddings during a Covid are a far cry from those held pre-pandemic, and some couples struggle with that notion. However, accepting that your dream wedding might look somewhat different from how you visualized it is a reality the bride and groom must embrace. Here is what you need to know about wedding planning during the pandemic.

Covid testing and your wedding

Now that rapid Covid testing from private testing services are available, many couples are insisting that guests get tested to prevent the virus from entering the venue. Such services offer wedding PCR testing in LA and other major cities, such as San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Fresno. These companies can do standard PCR testing a few days before your wedding or conduct rapid tests on the day.

Covid testing can place a significant strain on a couple’s wedding plans if they intend to foot the bill for it. While it is impossible to make Covid testing mandatory for wedding attendees, some couples have made the difficult decision to exclude those who refuse it from their wedding. However, many have found their guests more than willing to get tested and present the results before attending.

Vaccine rollouts

The introduction of vaccines in late 2020 added an extra layer of protection for people attending large gatherings, such as weddings. Vaccinations are easy to access, and many people have taken advantage of this opportunity. Fully vaccinated guests pose less of a risk to other attendees even if they carry the virus.

It is possible to get Covid even after being vaccinated, although the symptoms will be less severe and unlikely to prove serious or fatal. However, that does not mean the people they spread it to will have the same experience, especially if they are unvaccinated. Therefore, being vaccinated should not give guests a license to disregard other safety protocols to minimize or prevent Covid’s spread.

Wedding season

Recent events have proven that even the experts cannot predict when another wave of Covid infections could start. Therefore, planning a wedding for a specific season in the hopes that cases will be minimal is not a viable option.

Nevertheless, the summer months pose less risk as weddings and receptions can be held outside due to the warmer weather. Since Covid spreads primarily through the air, outdoor venues are safer than a cramped indoor environment. Fortunately, summer has always been the preferred season for weddings, and bookings are typically challenging to come by unless couples secure them well in advance.

Destination weddings

Many couples dream of a destination wedding in an exotic location, surrounded by friends and family. However, these nuptials might not be possible given current circumstances.

Governments are restricting which countries residents may travel to avoid Covid hotspots where infections are likely.

Host countries might insist on proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for passengers entering their borders in a desperate attempt to flatten their infection curves.

Precautions might include self-quarantine for a designated time upon arrival.

While your destination wedding is still possible, it will face many challenges. Travel restrictions are instituted with little notice and could affect your plans days before the wedding. Most wedding planning professionals are advising against them for now.

Follow sensible safety precautions

Couples are trimming their guest lists to follow public safety regulations that limit how many people a venue can accommodate. Doing so is often disappointing and could leave many would-be guests with hurt feelings. However, if they genuinely love the couple-to-be, they will have to understand and attend the wedding virtually.

Mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand sanitizing continue to play a vital role in curbing the spread of Covid. Many couples have come up with innovative ways to address these precautions, such as having unique masks commemorating the day made to distribute among guests.