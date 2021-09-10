5 Cosmetic Dental Procedures That Can Bring Out That Perfect Smile

Having a perfect smile won’t only look great with photos, but it can also help boost your confidence. Nothing would make you feel better than finally showing your pearly whites and ending the era wherein you need to hide them when someone brings out their camera. However, not everyone was born with a perfect smile, even if you brush and floss regularly. With that, undergoing a cosmetic dental procedure might be a great option for you.

Cosmetic dental procedures can help guarantee a perfect smile. Just ensure that you look for a great dentist who can provide quality work, especially that such procedures don’t come cheap. This will allow you to be happy about your pearly whites and make every penny count.

Moreover, listed below are the cosmetic dental procedures that can bring out that perfect smile:

1. Dental Crowns

If your main worry is a single tooth that looks different than the rest of your teeth, having a dental crown would be a great option. This way, you can avoid high costs and just focus on improving the appearance of the affected tooth.

A dental crown is a tooth-shaped cap that’ll help cover your entire tooth. This would be a perfect solution if you have a damaged or discolored tooth, making its appearance completely stand out every time your teeth show as you talk, but in a really bad way.

There are plenty of dental crowns that you can choose from. If you’re looking for a same-day process as you need to have a perfect smile the soonest possible time, a CEREC crown would be the best choice for you. However, you need to prepare for CEREC crowns cost since it can be pricey due to their immediate results.

2. Teeth Whitening

Having a yellowish stain on your teeth can bring down your confidence, especially when you feel that it’s quite obvious. To bring back your beautiful smile and show your teeth confidently in pictures, you should consider having teeth whitening.

During the teeth whitening process, you might feel some kind of discomfort, depending on your teeth’s sensitivity. If you have extremely sensitive teeth, you might not be able to get an A1 shade, as it requires a more intense and thorough procedure. But, don’t worry, as your dentist can help you achieve a brighter smile without causing pain during the process.

3. Veneers

An alternative to dental crowns is having veneers, wherein a dentist will add a thin layer over the tooth to hide any discoloration or damage. You can choose to have veneers for all of your teeth or just select one that you think needs it the most. However, you need to prepare for the price since you need to pay for each tooth.

The difference between dental crowns and veneers is that the former covers the entire tooth. With veneers, on the one hand, these can only cover the front of your tooth, making it a more affordable option. Alternatively, you can go for veneers instead of teeth whitening, especially if you have extremely sensitive teeth. It would be a quicker solution, giving you exactly the shade you want.

4. Braces

Not everyone has naturally straight teeth. Some have crooked pearly whites, which can make them uncomfortable every time they need to smile. To achieve straight teeth, having dental braces can help.

For your dental braces, you’ll need to find an orthodontist who can help you have a straight and polished set of teeth. However, this process can take longer as no one can align your teeth physically in an instant. Depending on your situation, your dental braces could last for one to two years. After your brace installation, you may need to visit the dentist every month for re-adjustment. This might even include tooth extraction, especially if you have large teeth yet small gums.

5. Dental Implants

Unfortunately, unlike children, when an adult loses their teeth, there might be zero chance of growing them back. While you can easily ignore them if they’re on the back part of your mouth, losing your front teeth can make you feel embarrassed that you might just prefer not to talk or smile at all. To fill in your missing tooth, having a dental implant would help bring back your smile.

Getting a dental implant is a process wherein the dentist would insert a titanium screw by your jaw, allowing them to place a fake tooth easily. While the process might sound painful, a dentist will perform preventive measures, such as anesthesia or putting you to sleep, so you won’t feel a thing during the procedure.

Conclusion

Having a perfect smile is what everyone wishes to have. While having an ideal set of teeth would be a dream come true, sometimes, you might need to undergo a cosmetic dental procedure as your teeth need professional intervention. While the process can be expensive, achieving the smile of your dreams would make everything worth it. Just ensure that you look for a reputable dentist who can provide high-quality results to make every single centavo you’ll spend worth it.