These Street Style Outfits Are The Real MVPs This Fall

If it were a typical year, we’d be getting down to talk about the most memorable street style events from the previous season and making predictions about what the style audience will wear at the following events. 2021 isn’t any typical year, and with continuing travel bans making physical runway events even more challenging, the usual street style scenario is no longer a reality.

Of course, this hasn’t halted the fashionable set from getting dressed up to slay and share their best outfits with us; they’ve just shifted to the digital world.

Here we are about to discuss the best street style outfits which are going to rule this fall:

Photo by @italy_top_fashion

There are many brilliant hues trending right now, but bubblegum pink has been causing the most buzz among the fashion world and all the ladies out there. The eye-catching color also happens to shoot exceptionally well, which is one of the reasons we believe it would dominate the street style trends this fall.