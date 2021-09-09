Let’s face it, there are times when you can’t get ready at home. You may need to apply your makeup in the car. Now you could be the driver or a passenger, but either way, you need to be prepared and be careful so you don’t poke your eye out and still look fabulous when you arrive at your destination.

The secret to applying makeup in your car and still looking fabulous is a simple one: prepare an extra bag with everything you need and leave it in the car. Include items like oil absorbing sheets for mistakes and sweat when you are in a hurry. Also, have a small portable light-up mirror so you don’t have to rely on the sun or lack of light.

Only Use The Minimum

When applying makeup in the car, you need to decide on a pared-down version of what you normally need to look good. This could be a foundation, eye shadow, lipstick, and blush. Or any combination of three or four items you need to look and feel your best, but not the entire makeup counter.

Once you commit to a smaller amount of makeup, purchase duplicates and keep them in a cosmetic bag in the car or near the front door. You don’t need to have only one set and bring it in and out of the house every day.

Use Your Hands

When it comes to foundation, it is best to use your hands when applying it in the car. One less brush or applicator will be helpful in the end. You will also be able to control the amount and look better with your fingers than with a brush.

Use Sticks

With most other products, use a stick-type application. Lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush can all be purchased in self-application styles. Something that is slim and easily used while working in a small space will work best.

Skip The False Lashes

Instead of trying to put on false lashes, go with mascara that builds up your own lashes. This is best if you are going for a day-time look. False long lashes should be saved for date night or girls’ night. When driving to work, use a mascara that thickens and separates your lashes in one or two applications.

Less is Better

Even if you are applying your makeup while taking a taxi or getting a car somewhere for an evening on the town, it is best to use less. If you have time, apply your foundation at home, this way you can speed up the process of making your face look great in the little time in the car.

Practice Safety

If you are the driver and need to apply your makeup, always be safe and use caution. Apply your makeup in the driveway or wait until you get to the parking lot at work. Pull over in a large shopping area or at least wait for a red light. If you are a passenger, it will be easier to apply your makeup while the car is stopped, but it can be done while the car is moving, just be careful.