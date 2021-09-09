5 Celebrity Haircuts that Everyone Copies

Celebrities are our idols, so it is not surprising that we can be inspired by their images and sometimes even copy their style. Together with Shoppok, we have compiled a selection of the 5 most copied women’s hairstyles since the 90s. But before you try on a stellar style, you should make sure that it really suits you.

1. Jennifer Aniston

The star of the Friends series is the main inspiration for fashionable haircuts and styling. Her hairstyles in the 1990s and 2000s were copied most often, and one of them even came up with a name – “Rachel’s hairstyle”. The “ladder” haircut is still considered the most copied in the world. Although we admit honestly: in this case, laying is almost overwhelming work. After all, very few people can give hair much volume at home.

It is no exaggeration to say that Jennifer Aniston’s hair is legendary. In her thirty-year career, the actress has released her passion for hair throughout her career, experimenting with different hairstyles of various lengths and styles, and ultimately often maintaining the iconic California hairstyle norms. Need (and copy!).

Of course, it all started with the TV show “Friends”. Rachel’s hairstyle and fluffy bob made her the hairstyle idol of today. This 90s cut was created by long-time stylist Chris McMillan, who tried to help Aniston design a transformative, revisited hairstyle inspired by the male surfer group in her town. Bury Smithers is a supermodel born in Manhattan Beach. She is from Manhattan Beach. Her charming bobs and the sweet bangs that Garren gave Amber Valletta at that time contributed to the popular style of Rachel Green.

2. Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge’s hair is the dream of millions of women. Even Jennifer Aniston recently admitted that she envies Kate, who, according to the actress, has flawless styling. That is why they try to do it so often in a beauty salon. But unlike “Rachel’s hairstyle”, repeating the image of Kate Middleton is as easy as shelling pears. The only thing your hairdresser will have to work on is the natural highlights in the strands. They accentuate the beauty of dark eyes and olive skin tones.

Kate Middleton is known for her iconic inflatable hairdryer, and since she married Prince William in 2011, many people have tried this look.

If we tell you that without the curly hair of the Duchess of Cambridge, you can still have a hairstyle? Of course, we are talking about Kiehl’s Crème with Silk Groom. It only costs £30. To get real silky hair, you have to spend every penny!

A product containing silk powder, soy, and wheat protein to moisturize, protect and condition the hair. Simply apply damp hair to create a shiny, non-greasy look. The hair care cream works best after using Kiehl’s Shampoo. It has at least six different versions, from nourishing to moisturizing.

Keels Silk Groom Cream is considered one of Kate’s hairstyle secrets when her stylist Amanda Cooke Tucker shared a royal toiletry bag before the royal trip to Sweden and Norway.

3. Blake Lively

They say the secret of the actress’s charm is in her hair. And it’s not so much about the lush styling (each of us can repeat it at home), but about the color of the hair. Light brown with golden tints (aka Californian blond) is one of the most popular colors this year. This color looks good on slightly tanned skin, but it is not easy to recreate. To look like Blake, be sure to choose an experienced colorist.

Blake Lively is the epitome of beach waves. The 33-year-old actress has been the envy of everyone ever since she starred in Gossip Girl (or the Sisterhood of Travel Pants for true fans). Castle? “To be honest, I am a shy person, and my hair is a safety net for me, so I like loose, fluffy, relaxed hair,” she is good to you! In 2014, if you are looking for more detailed information, please continue reading. Fortunately, over the years, she and long-time stylist Rod Ortega (Rod Ortega) shared some of her hair tips.

She likes Kérastase products.

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2013, he called the brand’s Elixir Ultime Shampoo an “artifact”: it is best not to oversaturate my hair with just one product. “Ortega, he is also a fan of Kérastase products on Lively, and in 2018 he mentioned to The Cut that he “used a serum in a very small blue bottle, and he won’t get used to it” (sounds like Therapiste Hair Serum Serum). “I won’t lie, they are definitely more expensive, but you can think of them as skincare products: like spending money on expensive eye cream or La Prairie face. This is a good investment in hair care, and I think a good serum or oil is needed,” Ortega said.

4. Emma Watson

When the Harry Potter star cut her long locks, fans took it without enthusiasm. Not everyone liked the new haircut of the actress, but over time it got accustomed and even became one of the most popular among those requested in the search engine. And this is not surprising, because you can lay it even with your eyes closed. True, such a haircut is not for everyone: it looks best on girls with an oval face shape.

Emma Watson plays Elu in the new film “Noah”. Emma goes back in time from the trailer and no longer wears fashionable clothes. She also finished her frayed look with messy hair, but it was actually a loose braid.

Emma Watson travels in the real world again. His face is always shining. Her hairstyle plays an important role in her charming appearance.

Over the years, Emma Watson (Emma Watson) has had a variety of hairstyles, from her iconic Hermione Granger (Hermione Granger) wave hairstyle to ultra-short baby bangs.

5. Dakota Johnson

If there is a club of celebrities and lighthearted people, Dakota Johnson is likely to become the president, or at least the treasurer. Like the other members of the imaginary club-Jennifer Lawrence, Tiffany Hadish, Kris Tegen, Tracy Ellis Ross-Johnson tends to live a humble lifestyle with such good tastes that she Sip tequila on a talk show or give her a phone number on stage. Central Park supports survivors of sexual assault.

There is another more superficial reason we like to follow Johnson: her hair. When she attends the Met Gala or Oscars or even walks on the streets of New York, Johnson’s hair cannot be ignored. Her boyish hairstyle and world-famous Dove stylist Mark Townsend. Townsend often refers to Johnson as her beauty muse, so her gorgeous hair (well, without her very, very cool genes) and most importantly, her iconic bangs should be attributed to her.