Why You Should Sport the Smoky Gold Hair Trend This Fall

Smoky gold hair is the hottest trend from the fall of 2019. It has been everywhere on social media platforms for all the right reasons.

Smoky gold highlights create a shadowy effect by combining dark and light shades. It requires minimal maintenance, and you can fall straight into spring with this dye. All you need is an experienced and highly skilled professional to ace the job.

In this article, we delve into the astounding transformations of seven divas whose stylists did everything right. Let’s get into it.

Photo by: @ubeepeluqueria / Instagram

These gorgeous hues and shiny locks can make anyone stop and stare. The best thing about this color combination is that it doesn’t require maximum upkeep and frequent touch-ups. This technique works well for winter days when we can’t bring ourselves to leave the house.