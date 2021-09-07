The Hottest Fall nail Trends that Will Steal the Show

When it comes to the hottest fall trends, for whatever reason, our nails tend to get overshadowed by all the other style elements- hair, makeup, clothing. Well, no more! Nail art with distinct patterns can amplify your whole look.

There are several options of nail art that you can pick according to your mood or occasion. But these limitless options become quite confusing sometimes as you can’t decide which is best. Don’t worry. We are going to bring up the latest nail art designs for you to try this fall. So let’s take a look at them.

Photo by: etcbysarah/Instagram

Are you wearing a simple outfit and want to make it captivating? Then trying out contrasting patterns. These nails are a funky pick-up to uplift your essential attire. It will catch the audience in a flirty but straightforward way at the same time.