The Best Accent Pieces for Your Day-to-Night Looks

Picking out a day-to-night look can be quite an ordeal. It can take a lot of effort to find a nice dress or skirt look that can transition successfully from your job to a nice dinner after work. But, even more than that, it can be quite difficult to find that perfect accent piece to complete your day-to-night look. Here, I’m going to give you a few ideas on picking out the best accent pieces that can transition well from day to night.

First, you may be wondering what an “accent piece” is. An “accent piece” is a piece of clothing that draws attention. It’s not something that you would wear every day nor is it something dark, bland, or boring. Usually, you pick one or two features of your outfit to draw people’s eyes. And that’s what we’re going to talk about here.

A Stylish Headpiece

Styling your head from day to night can be as easy as picking the right headpiece and adding a few curls to your hair. But what head piece works best to wear from day to night? Believe it or not, a beret is unbelievably stylish and can add personality to your look in the day yet still look sophisticated enough to wear to a nice dinner after work. It’s unique enough that any color beret would work fine as an accent piece. If wearing a hat is too much for you, think about wearing a simple headband. Pair it with a matching belt, and voila! A headband is simple enough to wear to the office or out for your errands in the day yet still classy enough to wear out at night. Think about playing with a headband that has a brighter color to it or one made from metallic or unique materials.

The Perfect Necklace

A stylish, feminine necklace can really tie your whole took together. If you’re wanting to wear an outfit from day to night, be sure to get a piece that’s cute but also not too flashy, something just feminine enough. A flower necklace from ana luisa is perfect for this! The right flower necklace or charm can easily add a bit of style to your day look, elevate your fashion game, and transition perfectly into your evening look, too. A necklace is the right piece to tie together any look as you go out for a nice dinner with friends. And the right necklace can make a killer accent piece.

A Chic, Simple Belt

The right belt can make or break your overall look. Think about making a belt your accent piece for your full look by picking a bright, colorful belt or one with a large buckle. A chic looking belt can work great at the office, while you’re out running errands, or while you’re stealing the show out on the town at night. Think about matching a cute colored belt with a similar headband.

Boots

If you’re planning to have your look transition from day to night, be sure your shoes transition well, too. Boots work great in the office, look fabulous as you’re strolling around on errands, and look incredible with any evening look. So, if you need a shoe to transition from day to night, a good pair of boots is the obvious choice for you. Colorful or well-accessorized boots can make any look steal the show!

Combining Your Pieces

When picking your accent pieces and utilizing more than one, make sure they work well in tandem. If you picked a simple belt and simple headband, then you’re set with several pieces that add a pop of color to your look. If one piece is really eye-catching- maybe you decided to wear a belt with a large buckle or, perhaps, you chose a strikingly colorful hat, then no need to double up on your pieces. One loud statement piece is more than enough for the perfect look while several smaller, less eye-catching pieces can work together to add smaller accents to your overall look.

Whether you’re spending time out at a work convention, making plans for after your day at the office, or are just a busy bee, with the right accent pieces, you’re sure to draw everyone’s attention as you strut from day to night.