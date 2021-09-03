Most individuals have a creative streak, and some wish to explore it either as a past-time or turn it into a career option. However, it’s natural to stumble and come up against a creative block – either due to lack of inspiration or not having the time to develop your skill further.

There are many benefits to developing your creativity: helping you become a better problem solver, having a sense of self-expression, and even reducing stress levels, all of which can be of value in your personal and professional life. If you need some advice on how to boost your creativity, take a look at the tips below:

Sit back and daydream

You may be forcing yourself so hard to come up with creative ideas with no luck, yet putting this pressure on yourself could be preventing great concepts from springing to mind naturally. This is especially true if you have worked tirelessly on a particular project and feel as though you’ve exhausted all of your good ideas. Studies have shown that allowing yourself to have a break can create psychological distance in order for your brain to have a much-needed refresh and come up with new solutions. You may find that your best ideas come while you’re driving, having a shower, or even taking a nap. When you’re not focusing too hard, you may be surprised as to how your mind can wander and think of things that spark your creative imagination.

Browse online

The internet is brimming with all types of sources for you to gain inspiration for your creative project. In recent years, social media (especially Instagram) has become the go-to for creative individuals who follow certain accounts in a similar niche. You should also take a look on YouTube for video tutorials or even browse through free quilt patterns on lovecrafts.com, for example, when it comes to sewing projects.

Get a different perspective

Talking to experts in your subject matter will allow you to see matters from a different perspective and open your field of vision. Those who have already made a success in the creative field are highly valuable contacts to learn from as they may be able to offer advice on the next steps to take considering new ways of thinking. It may also be valuable to read articles on your desired subject matter or even speak to family and friends about their personal opinions. Talking to a vast array of people with distinct life experiences and worldly views could be an eye-opener on giving your project more depth and individuality.

Meditate

Whether you use meditation as a way to de-stress or have never meditated before, research has suggested that certain variations of meditation can boost creative thinking. The study discovered that allowing the body to relax and the mind to become open to an array of thoughts and feelings can become a stimulant for new ways of thinking and potentially generate an influx of new proposals and creativity.