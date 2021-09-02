Perfect shoes for vacation. Which model will be best?

Summer vacation is the best time of the year, even if your school and college times are long gone. The weather is good for outings and parties, which normally ask for comfy and attractive outfits. The most important element of your summer outfit is footwear, of course, so we have a few useful tips on how to choose your summer shoes!

Slides

It’s hard to imagine summer holidays without a pair of slides. It’s a staple when you’re heading for a beach or just roaming around the city in the sun. Slides prevent overheating and you will surely appreciate the breathable, lightweight construction on scorching days. On the other hand, they do not offer much support, so you have to watch our to avoid an injury.

That’s why it’s important to choose your slides wisely. The best option is Birkenstock – this brand offers ergonomic models designed to boost comfort and keep your feet healthy. Make sure you choose slides made of materials that are gentle and do not irritate your skin.

Sneakers

Everybody should have at least one pair of sports shoes just in case. In summer they are more useful than any other footwear. They are comfy and safe even when you’re on the go all day long, as is often the case during summer holidays. Attractive design is a major advantage of this type of footwear. Sneakers will go with most of your outstanding summer outfits.

When choosing a pair of sneakers to get you through the summer, pay attention to the construction. Pick models made of lightweight, breathable materials, such as synthetic mesh. It will provide optimum air circulation and keep your feet fresh, which is of utmost importance in summer. Another significant aspect is shock-absorption, so you’re well advised to note the technologies used in the midsole.

Outdoor footwear

Outdoor models will be appreciated by those of you who want more from their summer holidays than just city strolls. If you’re going to the mountains or like hiking with a tent, you need a high-cut, waterproof upper and a chunky, deep-tread outsole. Such boots will keep you safe whatever you choose to do.

When buying outdoor boots, pick a pair by a well-known brand such as Salomon. Please note the waterproof class, outsole flexibility and craftsmanship.

Are you looking for perfect footwear for vacation? Make sure it matches your fave activities and pick a pair in SneakerStudio!