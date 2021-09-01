Choosing the right jewelry for your outfit can be a difficult task. It’s not like you’re going to wear all of it at once, so what if you choose the wrong piece? This post will help make that decision an easier one with tips on finding the perfect pieces and pairings.

Here’s how to choose the right jewelry for your outfit.

Think of the Occasion

The first thing you should do when choosing the right jewelry for your outfit is to think of where you’re going. Is it a wedding? An interview? A night out on the town with friends? For instance, if you are a man, you have to know how to choose a gold bracelet to go with your outfit and so on. Knowing what’s expected will help guide your decision and ensure that whatever pieces you choose are appropriate.

For example, if it’s an important event, you may want to avoid wearing anything too over-the-top. If it’s a casual event, then take those earrings that normally only come out on special occasions and wear them with regularity – your friends will be so jealous!

If the occasion is something in between, think about what colors are most appropriate for the season or time of day.

Compliment the Neckline

Another factor to consider when choosing the right jewelry for your outfit is what neckline you’re sporting. As seen on this Maryland jewelry store serving the Baltimore area, there are different jewelry to fit different types of necklines. For example, if it’s a high-neck dress or blouse that shows off lots of skin, then look for pieces that are bold and eye-catching.

If it’s a boat neckline, maybe go with stud earrings instead of dangling ones; if it’s a crew neck, choose an intricate necklace instead of big and chunky. It all depends on what looks best to you – remember that whatever the neckline is, your jewelry should complement rather than detract from it.

Define the Style of the Event

Another factor to consider when choosing the right jewelry for your outfit is what style of event it is. This will help you narrow down your choices and find more appropriate pieces, especially if a dress code specifies colors or material types.

If you’re going out on a date with someone special – whether they are from this century or not – you want to wear something attractive and appropriate. Whether it’s a dressy occasion, like dinner for two at the most expensive restaurant in town, or drinks out on the patio of your favorite dive bar, you can never go wrong with stunning jewelry.

If you’re going to a party where everyone will be dressed up, you may want to choose your jewelry based on the color scheme. If it’s a black-tie, then wear something bold and bright that will stand out in all of those photos; if it’s a garden party, maybe stick with pastels or neutrals so as not to upstage any blooms.

Keep the Skin Tone in Mind

If you’re wearing jewelry that’s on display, then it’s important to consider your skin tone. You don’t want the shade of gold or silver you choose for earrings clashing with your neckline and giving people a shock when they notice your necklace hangs in two different places.

It can also affect what kind of pieces you choose, such as bracelets or rings. If you have a warmer skin tone, then silver and gold may be your best bet; if you’re cooler-toned, look for something with more rose tones to it.

You can also consider what’s appropriate based on your own personal style – some people like the pop of contrast from wearing silver jewelry on a warmer skin tone. It’s all about what looks good to you!

Balance is Everything in Fashion

The next factor to consider when choosing the right jewelry for your outfit is balance. Again, it depends on what you like and what looks good on you, but if you want some tips as a starting point, try balancing bigger pieces with smaller ones or neutral colors with bolder ones.

For example, let’s say that pair of earrings you’ve been dying to wear is on the bigger side. You could balance it out by wearing studs in your other ear or choosing a necklace that’s not quite so chunky, and vice versa if you want something more delicate-looking.

The same idea applies when adding pieces to an outfit – for example, if you’re going with a bolder necklace, keep the earrings studs and vice versa. Balancing out pieces is a great way to ensure that you don’t look like a walking disco ball!

Choose a Focal Piece

Another factor to consider when choosing the right jewelry for your outfit is what piece will act as a focal point. You want this to be something that really stands out – usually, it’s going to be whatever item you place at the center of attention on your body, such as a big necklace or an eye-catching ring.

But if you’re unsure as to what piece you should make a focal point, or if you want your outfit to be more versatile than that, then think about choosing something simple but bold. For example, let’s say you’re wearing an off-the-shoulder dress and silver flats – in this case, maybe wear one statement earring with it, so the focus is still on the dress.

Mix and Match

Last but not least, don’t forget that you can also mix and match jewelry instead of choosing just one kind. You could wear something like a choker necklace with stud earrings or a thick-banded watch; it all depends on what works for your outfit and personal style!

You may want to avoid wearing too many pieces at once – for example, don’t wear a necklace and bracelet together to the office – but otherwise, nothing is stopping you from having fun with your jewelry.

You can also mix different metals (gold and silver) or even go for statement pieces that clash in colors, so they stand out against each other! Just remember to think about what looks best on you rather than what other people may or may not like.

Have you found the perfect outfit for your next event but are struggling to find jewelry that matches? Don’t fret. There’s an easy way to solve this dilemma, and it starts with some basic wardrobe planning advice. When choosing a necklace or earrings, think about the occasion of the dress first and then see what jewelry would go best with it. If you’re attending a wedding reception in fall colors like burgundy or navy blue, mix up metals by wearing gold hoops instead of silver studs and adding touches of copper pieces like bracelets and necklaces while still sticking to darker tones such as black dresses and shoes. Men who have already mastered their suit game should stick to simple accessories such as cufflinks and tie clips that will complement the day’s attire.