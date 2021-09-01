Vintage Scarf Looks For An Instant Grace Kelly Transformation

When it comes to creating a glamorous look, vintage scarves always remained on the list of dashing accessories. No one’s wardrobe is without a scarf, as it is an ultimate chic addition to splendor any plain dress.

There are a multitude of ways to tie a scarf for an instant Grace Kelly transformation. Here we bring up some dazzling looks that can guide you in looking like a starlet.

Photo by: lucievankoten/instagram

Are you tired of hair dye or don’t have much time for coloration? Then grab a vintage scarf from your closet. Wrap it on your head in “Kelly way,” put on glasses and a delicate pendant. And in the blink of an eye, an elegant lady is ready to go.