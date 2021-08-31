The Fall Makeup Looks That Are All Over Social Media

Magazines were the gold mine of beauty influence before social media took over. They taught us that aggressive eye makeup should be combined with moderate lipstick. And that our foundation should be a shade lighter than our real skin color. It brightens our under-eye region and makes us appear more energetic.

But the fact is that many of the times, these recommendations were backed by a photo of a woman who didn’t look anything like us. And who, of course, had her appearance handled by an expert.

Luckily, with the advancements of Instagram, we are now at the stage where personal makeup is taken seriously. Here we are about to discuss the fall makeup trends which have social media users obsessed:

Photo by merry.laane/Instagram

Although a cat eye is among the most iconic beauty looks of all time, this reversed variation is a striking and surprising shift. The reverse cat eye is a creative twist on classic eyeliner that focuses on eyeliner placed beneath the lower lashes.