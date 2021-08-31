9 Gift Ideas for the Hard-to-Buy-For People in Your Life

Are you stuck on an excellent gift idea? Some people are just hard to buy for. Maybe they seem to have everything already, or their hobbies are so complex that you don’t know where to begin.

Whatever your situation, here are some ready-made gift ideas for when you’re stuck.

Gift Ideas for Your Partner

Partners aren’t always easy to buy for. Perhaps it’s a new relationship, and you’re not too sure what’s going to go down well. Alternatively, you’ve been together for 25 years—and you’ve used up all your good ideas.

Whatever stage you’re at in your relationship, some great gift options include:

A Memory Book

For the ultimate unique gift that no one else has … create a memory book filled with photos of your partner and you. Whether it’s holiday snaps, wedding photos, or just everyday photos, they’ll be sure to love it.

A Tear-Off Desk Calendar

A calendar is something your partner will see every day—and hopefully, it’ll remind them of your love every time they look at it. There are loads of different tear-off calendars out there: you could opt for something funny or sweet or go with your favorite show or cartoonist.

A Board Game

Over the past decade or so, there’s been a huge resurgence in the popularity of board games. There are hundreds of great options out there (no, it’s not just about Monopoly these days). Just make sure you pick a game that works well with 2 players.

Gift Ideas for Older Relatives

If the recipient is in their 70s, 80s, or even 90s, it probably seems like they have everything already—and they may not be in a position to enjoy experience-based gifts like theater tickets.

Some great options here are:

A Custom Photo Puzzle

If your relative enjoys jigsaw puzzles, a photo puzzle makes a great and unique gift. Choose a bright, fun photo with lots of different colors. You might opt for a family snapshot from a special occasion.

Comfy Non-Skid Slippers

A pair of cozy slippers could be just the thing for helping keep your relative’s feet toasty warm. Opt for a good quality pair with non-skid soles for safety.

A Kindle

If your relative enjoys reading but struggles with small print, a Kindle is a perfect gift—as the font size can be set as large as you like. You might want to pre-purchase some favorite books for them in ebook form.

Gift Ideas for Colleagues and Team Members

Are you stuck on an idea for a present for someone at work? Gift-giving in the workplace can feel a bit fraught, especially if you only know someone on a professional level.

Some easy options are:

Comfy (and Fun) Socks

Okay, socks aren’t the most exciting gift—but they’re also helpful for everyone and doubtful to offend, making them a great workplace gift. Plus, you really can’t have too many socks.

Nice Pen

Who doesn’t like a good pen? This makes a great gift for almost any coworker, but if you’re in a writing-related field, it’s an especially great option.

Travel Mug

Is your coworker someone who needs their morning coffee? Whether it’s to get them through their commute or just to show off in meetings, it’s sure to go down well. Then a nice travel mug could make a great gift.

If none of those seem quite right, check out these other cool ideas for workplace-appropriate gifts.