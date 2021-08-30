Things to Consider When Getting Ready for a Stylish Night Out

Whether it’s for a big date or a fun night dancing with friends, I think we can all rejoice that we’re seeing the outside world again! It’s time to (safely, of course) grab our favorite style inspo photos and recreate them for the world to see! But, since it’s been a while, it’s a good idea to remember what to consider when getting ready for a stylish night out. There are many elements that go into the perfect look, and we’re here to discuss them today.

Picking a Makeup Look that is Right for the Occasion

First thing’s first, the eyes are the window to the soul, right? They’re also usually one of the first elements someone will notice about you when they meet you. So, it’s crucial to have the perfect makeup for the event you’re attending. If you’re going out on a date, consider a sultry eye makeup look that highlights your eyes. Or, if you’re going out with friends and aren’t as into makeup as others, think about rocking a natural glam look. Scroll through Instagram to find different makeup looks to pick one that you’d like to copy for your event and go for it. Remember to add a little drama for evening looks, but more natural looks are definitely okay for the daytime. And don’t forget to add your personal touch to any look you choose. For instance, if a cat eye is your signature element you can’t live without, be sure to add it to your look.

Choosing the Perfect Hairstyle

Having in-style hair is just as important as your makeup choices. If you color your hair and have been neglecting your color, you may want to think about touching up before your big event. Then, pick the perfect hairstyle that fits your night out. Are you going on a date? Think about what suits your face best- do you prefer your hair up or down? Perhaps a half up/half down look is your favorite? You should feel confident on your date, so whatever makes you feel the best is definitely the best choice. If you’re heading out with your girlfriends on the town, consider a practical updo that still looks super chic. Or if you’re having a casual meeting, free-flowing, lightly styled hair is always a good choice.

Matching Your Fragrance to Your Style

Many people don’t think about their scent, but matching your fragrance to your look is actually crucial in your overall style experience. If you’re going for a night out, whether it be with friends or on a date, I’d recommend a good evening scent such as Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent. Black Opium is a strong, powerful scent that states, “I mean business.” It’s a great statement fragrance, which makes it perfect for any evening shenanigans. With notes from orange blossoms to sweet jasmine to vanilla, cedar, and patchouli, it’s got a note that will surely strike the interest of almost anyone. It’s perfect for the modern, self-confident woman on the go, which sounds like it could easily suit your stylish evening adventure.

Accessorizing Your Look

Finally, no look is complete without accessorizing. Choosing the right shoes, bag, and jewelry accents to any look is crucial. This ties the whole look together and makes you stand out in a crowd. Depending on the color of your wardrobe, think about wearing bright accent pieces if your wardrobe is dark. Or maybe you want to wear a statement bag with your look and keep the rest of your accessorizing simple? Either way, this step can make or break your look, so be sure to put trial and error into it. If you try on a few different accessories, you’ll be sure to find the right ones in no time.

All in all, we’re thrilled the world is opening back, and we’re ready to get out there an experience a night about the town. It’s important to consider every element when you’re heading for a stylish night out. From hair to makeup to perfume to accessories, it really all matters in creating your perfect look.