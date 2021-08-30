The Beginner’s Guide to Cottagecore Style

The cottagecore aesthetic is one of this year’s hottest trends. It brings about images of a cozy cottage nestled among rolling hills filled with wildflowers and a carefree woman in an flowy dress picking strawberries from her garden. You can expect to see nostalgic fabrics, vintage sweaters, simple country dresses, comfortable shoes, and quaint jewelry throughout 2021. If you’re not sure where to start, this beginner’s guide will help you find your inner Laura Ingles Wilder.

What is Cottagecore?

Cottagecore is an updated and inspired take on whimsical countryside style clothing. It’s not a new aesthetic and has always had a place in the fashion world, but this season cottagecore has skyrocketed in popularity and evolved into a prettified and practical prairie girl aesthetic. Cottagecore clothing should give you visions of woodland picnics, homemade bread, summer wildflowers, and gardening. The cottagecore lifestyle is all about getting back to the outdoors, non-digital hobbies, country traditions, and sustainable fashion.

How Did Cottagecore Become a Trend?

At the core of cottagecore is a sense of community that harkens back to simpler days. With the pandemic causing many people to spend more time at home, wholesome hobbies like crafting, gardening, and baking became more popular. The sense of style that goes with quality home time and countryside hobbies followed, like thrift shopping, hand-me-downs, and a make-do mentality. As the trend grew globally over social media this past year, it turned into one of 2021’s hottest runway fashions. Once only popular in the spring and summer months, the cottagecore style has grown into a year round trend.

Cottagecore Patterns

The most popular patterns and fabrics for cottagecore styles this season are fruits, gingham, vintage stripes, and heritage knits. You’ll find fruit embroidered on sweaters and strawberry print dresses for a quirky and fun summer look. For a real countryside vibe, try contemporary high-waisted satin pants in brown and white gingham or a retro inspired blue and white gingham wrap dress. Vintage and classic, stripes are always in style from trousers to pajamas, especially if you include some ruffles or white piping. With lighter knits for the spring and heavier knits for the fall, you can’t go wrong with knitwear.

Cottagecore Staples

Cottagecore staples include cozy cardigans, fanciful sweater vests, feminine dresses, prairie skirts, and poplin tops. You can dress a humble cardigan down or up, like layering over jeans and a tee or pairing with a prairie dress. Cottagecore sweater vests get a makeover with ruffles and faux pearl embellishments. The epitome of cottagecore style are dresses with flowing silhouettes, puffy sleeves, asymmetrical necklines, and ruffles. For a rural look, try a patchwork or patterned skirt with a tucked white tee and chunky sneakers. Add country style with denim or floral printed tops that have ruching, peplums or milkmaid necklines.

If you’re uncertain about trying out the cottagecore style, start with just one or two basic pieces and incorporate them into your current style. A floral and flowy dress is an easy place to start. Don’t forget to add in accessories like a simple net bag or drawstring pouch, hairbands or bun covers, and faux pearl jewelry. For shoes, think quaint and comfortable like slip-on flats, leather slingbacks, or mules.