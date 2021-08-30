Psychedelic Nail Designs That You Just Have To Try This Fall

In recent years, we have seen many classic trends come back to life, and people can’t get enough of them. This fall, it’s all about updating classic trends with a new twist. Psychedelic nail design is a perfect example of this.

While vintage hairdo tasks are sweeping TikTok, current nail art trends reflects the vibrant feel of the 1960s and 1970s just in time for the Fall season. There are generally different nail designs for every season of the year.

Spiral nails have started showing up on our Instagram feed, and manicure professionals have been going overboard with gemstones and bright pastel colors.

The recent Psychedelic nail designs are a better version of the old classy nail design trend. We have rounded up 7 Psychedelic nail designs that will help you enjoy the fall like it is still 1970.

Photo by saundersbeauty/Instagram

You can enjoy swirly and psychedelic nail designs in various colors, but a combination of the same colors, one in a light shade and the other one in a dark shade, looks dope.