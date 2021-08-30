5 Unexpected Expenses That You Should Add to Your Wedding Budget

It’s no surprise that weddings are expensive, but you may be shocked to learn just how much the perfect day will cost. Keeping track of the bigger expenses is easy, but smaller charges add up throughout the planning process and make your total costs higher than you might expect.

After making large deposits on venues and vendors, it can be overwhelming to budget for last minute add-ons and additional services. To manage your funds more wisely and avoid breaking the bank, check out the following unexpected wedding expenses and add them to your checklist.

Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

While all brides and grooms expect to have memorable parties on the night before their weddings, they may not think ahead about setting a budget. Many people expect their best man or maid of honor to plan their parties, but your friends will need to know what you’re comfortable spending on the outing and events to avoid cutting into necessary funds.

To make the planning process easier for your wedding party, be transparent about the amount you expect to spend on bachelor or bachelorette parties and suggest activities, locations, and supplies that fit within your budget.

Additional Attire & Undergarments

Wedding dresses and suits aren’t the only garments that couples have to purchase for their ceremonies. Depending on the style and scale of your wedding, you may need to purchase more items for yourselves or for your wedding party to achieve your desired aesthetic.

Many brides opt to change into a second dress for the wedding reception, while others require specific (and expensive) undergarments and accessories to complete their ceremony looks. Some couples also choose to pay for their wedding party’s attire. If you choose to cover these expenses, make sure to factor them into your budget early before adding any extra features.

Sound & Lighting Services

If you have already booked a photographer or videographer, you will likely need to invest in high-quality sound and lighting options. While many venues are equipped with the proper audio equipment and lighting features to highlight their space, you may need to purchase a premium package or source your own equipment to get your desired effect.

Get in touch with your vendors to see what they think of your venue’s existing options and learn about how you can make improvements. Based on their suggestions, you can estimate an amount for sound and lighting and add it to your running tally.

Day-Of Coordinator

Even if you’re trying to DIY most of your wedding decor and activities, you may find that you want to hire a day-of coordinator to help you manage all of the guests and vendors on your special day. If you choose to go it alone, you may lose a lot of time setting up your venue and getting everything in place.

In contrast, a day-of coordinator will have you covered while you get ready and allow you to sit back and enjoy your day. After spending so much time and money to prepare your event, you’ll be grateful to have professional help to set everything in motion and keep it running smoothly. While their help is indispensable, you’ll have to set aside anywhere from $500 to $2,000 to hire an experienced coordinator.

Final Catering Count

Lastly, make sure to pay attention to changes in your guest list and keep your caterer updated. Considering current travel conflicts, a few guests may cancel at the last minute; that said, it’s pretty common for more people to show up to your wedding than you initially invited. For this reason, it’s a good idea to be generous with your headcount to ensure that everyone who arrives is able to enjoy your event and the delicious food.

It’s also important to remember the event staff, vendors, and other workers in attendance. They may not expect to be included in your festivities, but it is good practice to offer food and favors to the ones who made your special day possible.

Whether your wedding date is rapidly approaching or you’re just starting to plan your event, make sure to take these expenses into consideration to ensure that you and your guests have the best possible experience!