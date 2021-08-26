Recreate these Anime-Inspired Makeup Looks to Break into Your Fantasy World!

From food-inspired hair colors to cartoon-inspired makeup looks, fashion trends are all about acquiring inspiration from all aspects of the hobbies we love. These anime-inspired makeup looks are the ultimate inspiration for anime lovers.

Flip through our gallery for some creative anime-inspired makeup looks to lead you into your fantasy world.

Photo by: @karla_fernandez_xp/Instagram

Whether you love noodles or are the daughter of the noodle shop owner, this pucca-inspired look is your ultimate inspiration. Go for bold pink shades for lipstick, eyeshadow, and patterning above your cheekbones. Use silver hues to highlight your eye makeup, and finish your anime makeup with seamless grunge eyeliner.