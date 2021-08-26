How to Make a Wig Look More Natural

There are many, many reasons to wear a wig as a part of your daily fashion routine. Perhaps you’re regularly rushed and don’t want to have to style your natural hair every day. Perhaps your natural hair is dry and damaged from over styling. Or maybe you’re suffering from hair loss?

Whatever the reason you’d like to wear a wig, it’s important to make it look as natural as possible. The problem with many wigs is that everyone can instantly tell they’re not one’s real hair. However, with recent advancements in wig development, they are becoming more and more natural looking by the day. You just need to know what you to look for in a wig and how to style it. So, here we are going to discuss how to make your wig look more natural.

Buy a Wig that Fits Your Head

Now, buying a wig that fits your head seems like a very simple idea, however, it’s more complicated than you think. Wigs can have different sizes, and many people don’t realize that. So, it’s important to make sure you measure your head to ensure the wig you want will fit it. If the wig is too big, it will quickly and easily look fake. If it’s too small, it could cause you headaches. The best idea to make sure you get a well-fitting wig is to try it on before you buy it; however, that’s not always possible. So, again, be sure to measure your head and pay close attention to the sizing of the wig before committing to it.

Wear a Lace Front Wig

The type of wig that you pick really, really matters. One of the biggest red flags that tells the world you are wearing a wig is the front hairline. If it doesn’t look real, your secret can easily be given away at a glance. So, how can you make the front of your wig look real? Well, that’s easy! Buy Lace Front Wigs! A wig with a lace front allows the wig to look much more realistic, just be sure to cut the lace extremely close so people can’t see the lace line of the wig either.

Use a Monofilament Top

Just as easily as a bad hairline can give away your wig, so can a bad hair part. Think about it, most cheap wigs look fake because there’s no actual hair part, just hair flipped over other hair. A realistic part will easily convince everyone that a wig is your real hair. How can this be done? Get a wig with a Monofilament Top! These New Clear Lace Wigs have clear lace and a clear part at the top, making them look extremely real.

Use 100% Human Hair

Since we’re talking about wig quality, let’s discuss the type of material the wig’s hair should be made from. There’s almost no situation where a synthetic wig will look real. It will almost always look like a Halloween costume. So, it’s important to find wigs that have 100% human hair to ensure they look as authentic as possible.

Rooted Colors

Lastly, to ensure your wig looks as real as possible, look for realistic colors. Natural colors that you can find on real human heads are important. That being said, finding a wig that has a little bit of roots showing makes it look as authentic as possible.

All in all, there are several factors to consider when picking out a wig and making it look as authentic as possible. Be sure to read the above and take that into account as you begin your journey in wig shopping!