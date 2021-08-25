A Sporty Wedding: Discover the New Look to Get Hitched Differently

Traditionally, wedding dress codes can be rather strict, for the bride and groom as well as their guests. Recently, things have been starting to change, and personalizing weddings with slightly unconventional and sometimes unusual attire is becoming more common. These changes don’t always have to be drastic, you can add a little quirky touch to your wedding outfit to spice things up a little without going overboard. In this article, we’re going to look at some of the ways you can do this.

Sneakers are not just for potential runaway brides. Adding a stylish sneaker to your traditional wedding outfit is a great way to show off your sporty side. Women can team up a classic or modern wedding gown with a pair of white sneakers to walk down the aisle in style. That said, you don’t necessarily have to go for white, if you’re feeling more daring go for something more vibrant and bold. Sneakers are also perfect for any afterparty dancing and whatever else you may have in store following the big event. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect pair, exploiting this Footlocker discount code can help you save money.

Couples can make a romantic statement by choosing matching footwear for their special day, which is ideal if you have a shared sporting interest or simply a favorite style or sneaker brand. While you’re at it, a matching pair of quirky socks can complete the look. Timeless sneaker styles are best for an elegant, minimalistic approach, but you can add more glitz and glamour by choosing something sparkly, or with an eye-catching color or print. You can even personalize them with your initials and wedding date. Matching footwear is a simple but beautiful way to celebrate the special bond you share. What better way to step into married life together? Even the most conservative of relatives will find this adorable.

If you want to move away completely from the traditional matrimonial clothing there are many different options for both brides and grooms. Men can opt for various different colours or styles when it comes to suits, ties, and shirts to express their personality. Or you can forget the whole suit and tie idea and go for a sports jacket, a pair of shorts, and a wacky Hawaiian shirt! Women can also expand their options outside the classic white wedding dress expectation. It doesn’t have to be white and it doesn’t even have to be a dress! Whatever you choose, going for a more sporty look will probably cost you less than old-fashioned wedding attire, so that means more of your budget can go towards your dream honeymoon. Adventurous couples can surprise their guests by just thinking outside the box and you’re guaranteed to have a fun and exciting wedding party.

For a totally unconventional wedding, there’s probably going to be an unexpected venue or an unusual location for the big day. This may mean that it would be entirely inappropriate not to go for a completely sportive outfit. Popular locations can include amusement parks, museums, farms or zoos, beaches, and even sports fields. If you’re looking for the perfect location and want to find something original, then check out this list of special venues in the UK.

Weddings are possibly one of the most photographed of all life events so it’s important to choose an outfit that’s right for you and that you won’t regret sharing the album in years to come. Tying the knot in an unconventional way gives you a totally unique and memorable experience. Remember, it’s your day so you can get away with just about anything you want!