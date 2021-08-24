Pastel Nails Are Taking Over For Fall! Get Inspired by these Pastel Nail Art Designs

Excited about making your nails look delightful this fall? Searching for unique pastel nail art designs? Lucky for you, we have come up with the best creative designs for your nail art. Check out our list of our favorite pastel nail art designs below that you just have to copy!

Photo by @beautebyaimee/Instagram

These multi-shade nail colors will enhance the beauty of your hands. The combination of multi-shades of blue, pink, and yellow look unique and adorable together. As the design and pastel do not cover the whole area of your nail, this makes it easy to remove as well.