Jump On The Bandwagon With These Classic Y2K Fashion Trends

After every decade or so, fashion trends tend to repeat. This fall, a fashion trend that is making a huge comeback is Y2K fashion. Yes, it’s been twenty years already. For us millennials, it might seem like just yesterday when we used to religiously follow these y2k fashion trends by wearing our good ol’ Ed hardy T-shirt with low-rise jeans.

But for Gen Z, this is something totally new and they are having fun with it. Here are some style tricks to show how you can adapt them and be your glamorous self. The list below shows all the fashion styles that completely dazzled in the 2000s.

Photo by stephi.cn/Instagram

This is the time to show those perfectly toned muscles by wearing low rise jeans. These along with baby tees and exposed thongs were the mantra every teen swore by in the 2000s. This trend is making a lot of noise in 2021 as well.