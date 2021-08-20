These Layered Bob Haircuts are Trending Right Now

A layered bob is all the rage these days. From celebs to influencers, everyone seems to be rocking this style. Not only does it give you an edgy look but also creates more volume and adds life to dull and thin hair. When layering a bob, one can make it rock on any face shape and hair texture. Check out these layered-bob looks we’ve compiled for you.

Photo by @caitgala_fremin_stylist/Instagram

Long Layered Bob: The most appealing aspect of this hairstyle is its flexibility. The length is enough for a braid and brief enough to touch the tops of the shoulder from the backside for that dramatic effect. The hair length is enough to be wrapped around a curling wand which makes it easier to style, without tangling, than other bobs.