5 Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top Delta-8 THC Edibles Brands

Delta 8 THC was a relatively little known cannabinoid up until recently, but it’s been making quite a name for itself in the past several months among seasoned cannabis enthusiasts. It is very similar in structure to delta-9 THC, the primary active ingredient of marijuana, but it has a much milder effect. Although it does have potential to get users high, delta 8 THC generally induces a much more mellow, relaxing experience.

Due to its increasing popularity, especially over the last year, more and more brands are starting to introduce delta-8 products to their range. In fact, delta 8 THC gummies have even been giving CBD gummies a run for their money in terms of sales numbers.

For many people, the high associated with delta-9 is too intense. CBD, on the other hand, is completely non-intoxicating and doesn’t induce any sort of high. Therefore, delta-8 THC offers the perfect middle-ground for those who still want to feel some sort of effect. D8 is said to be roughly half as potent as delta-9, but it offers many of the same benefits, including the potential to alleviate anxiety, stress, pain and improve sleep.

Gummies are an excellent way to get your dose of delta 8 because they are easy and convenient to use, and are incredibly tasty. So what are the best delta 8 gummies on the market? Below are our top picks when it comes to delta-8 THC edible brands.

1. Premium Jane Delta 8 Gummies

Premium Jane is a leading CBD brand in the U.S., and they’ve recently added a line of delta 8 products to their collection. Their popular delta 8 THC gummies come in three delicious flavors; mango, watermelon, and birthday cake. The birthday cake flavor is perhaps the most unique, and seems to be a cult fan-favorite.

Premium Jane produces its D8 gummies using high-quality, organic hemp plants grown in the USA. The company has a strong focus on using high-quality processing techniques, and it formulates all its products using the most advanced technologies in the industry. This ensures that its delta 8 products are safe, potent, and reliable.

The finished product is sent to reputable ACS Laboratories for testing, which ensures purity and potency. The test results are actually available to view on Premium Jane’s website, so you can check exactly what’s in the gummies before buying them. Each gummy contains 25mg of hemp-derived delta-8, and there are 25 gummies in each bottle, which equates to a total potency of 625mg.

With a small collection of delta 8 products and only three gummy flavors to choose from, Premium Jane clearly illustrates that quality trumps quantity.

2. PureKana Delta 8 Gummies

Another excellent choice and number two on our list is delta 8 gummies from PureKana. This is a brand that strives to bring the world’s best hemp-derived products to the market. State-of-the-art extraction techniques are used to formulate the delta 8 line, ensuring that the gummies contain the purest and most effective delta 8 phytocompounds.

These D8 gummies are available in multiple delectable flavors, including watermelon, strawberry, and lime. Like Premium Jane, each gummy is infused with 25mg delta 8, but there are only 20 gummies in a bottle here instead of 25, equating to 500mg potency in total.

3. 3Chi Delta 8 THC Gummies

3Chi was one of the first brands to introduce delta 8 to the market and is widely regarded as a trailblazer on the delta 8 THC scene. There are several different D8 products to choose from when shopping at 3Chi, including vapes, tinctures, and concentrates. However, it’s their delta-8 gummies that really have us interested.

Aside from delta 8, 3Chi also sells a range of other cannabinoids, including CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, THCV, and more. Basically, they’re a one-stop-shop for all cannabinoids.

4. MoonWLKR Delta 8 Gummies

If you’re looking for a larger and more unique selection of flavors, you’re going to want to check out MoonWLKR. This brand is known for being somewhat of an innovator in the delta 8 space and has six unique gummy varieties to choose from. This includes Pineapple Express, Watermelon Zkittlez, Blue Dream Berry, Mango Kush, Sour Strawberry Diesel, and Asteroids.

The gummies are made with organic hemp and infused with cannabis-derived terpenes, such as pineapple express and OG Kush, to give them their unique flavor profile. Each gummy is packed with 25mg of delta 8, and there are 25 gummies in each container.

Final Thoughts on the Best Delta 8 Gummies

Delta 8 is still a relatively new cannabinoid to most, and many brands indeed have jumped on the new trend and brought poor, low-quality products to the market. It doesn’t help that the cannabinoid market is still largely unregulated, which leaves a lot of room for unscrupulous brands to operate.

Therefore, it’s important to do your research and ensure you’re buying your delta 8 THC gummies from a trustworthy, reputable source before making a purchase. In this article, we’ve highlighted what we consider to be the top delta-8 edible brands on the market. Premium Jane and PureKana were our top two picks due to product quality, brand reputation, and overall value for your money.