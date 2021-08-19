Recreate These Trending Retro Makeup Looks This Fall!

Retro fashion has a special place in our hearts. Whether it’s the 90s, 70s, or 60s, retro makeup is never a bad idea. This fall, recreate some gorgeous retro makeup looks and recall the memories of years past.

Flip through our gallery to find some alluring retro makeup looks.

Photo by: @samiorenelda/Instagram

Creating twiggy eyes by using black eyeliner around the round crease of eyes adorned with nude pink lips will make your retro makeup look pop. Keeping the whole face natural and focusing on just eyes can give you a flawless finish.