Building An Organic Skincare Routine: All You Need To Know

Natural skincare is one of the fastest-growing markets in the beauty sector today. It rightfully earns this spot, given the growing number of individuals and beauty enthusiasts keen on maintaining a natural and chemical-free skincare routine. People are finally adopting the philosophy that beauty doesn’t have to be harsh on the skin. And there’s no better way to be gentle on your skin than by using natural products.

Whether this is your first time starting a skincare routine or you’re switching from using chemical-based products to an organic skin care routine with CBD or any other natural ingredient, there are a lot of things you should know before you get started. By keeping yourself well-informed, you can be certain that you’re doing what’s best for your skin’s needs. This way, you can also achieve your intended results for your skin.

This article will serve as a handy guide for you as you start building an organic skincare routine.

A Sample Skincare Routine

One of the most common questions asked about starting a skincare routine is on how to get started. Especially once you’re nearing your 30s, your skin’s collagen and elastin production start to slow down. So, you definitely have to start a skincare routine to give your skin all the nutrients it needs as it ages.

Here’s a sample skincare routine:

Morning

Cleanse your skin—a routine that should be done every morning and evening. A good organic facial wash or cleanser should be enriched with vitamin A, B1, and B2. Exfoliate one to three times per week to remove dead skin without causing any skin irritation. Use a toner, which is needed to remove impurities and rebalance your skin. Moisturize, to prevent the skin from drying up. Use sun protection, as sun exposure can dry up and age the skin fast.

Evening

Repeat the morning routine, only skipping the sun protection. Apply eye cream, as the skin surrounding the eyes is one of the most sensitive areas and also most susceptible to premature aging. Use a night cream or night moisturizer to support the skin throughout the regeneration process.

If you’ve already developed the routine above, converting it to an organic skincare routine simply means using products labeled and certified to be organic in each stage.

A Visit To The Dermatologist May Be Called For

Starting an organic skincare routine isn’t just about how you look, physically. Rather, it’s also about protecting and treating any underlying skin issue you may have. For instance, your face may be sensitive, thus causing it to be acne-prone. Or, you may suffer from eczema or psoriasis. These underlying conditions make it necessary for you to develop a skincare routine specifically tailored for your skin type.

If this is the case, it’s best for you to visit a dermatologist who also advocates for an organic skincare routine. That way, you’ll have the best guidance in selecting products that will suit your skin type and preference for organic ingredients. Most importantly, should your skin start to exhibit any adverse reactions to the products you’re using, stop its use immediately. Organic doesn’t always mean allergen-free, as there are individuals who may have allergies to plant sources.

A Truly Organic Product Will Have A Short Shelf Life

One of the basic characteristics of organic skincare products is that it’s not laden with chemicals and preservatives. So, it’s normal for them to have a shelf life of only three to four months. If a product that claims to be organic has a shelf life that exceeds the usual period, then it might not really be as natural and organic as it claims to be.

If you know you can use up the product within three to four months anyway, then the lack of chemical preservatives and shorter shelf life shouldn’t be an issue.

A Lot Of Skincare Products Will Take At Least A Few Months To Take Effect

Perhaps you’ve started an organic skincare routine today in the hopes of impressing your date tomorrow. However, you should know that the purported effects of your organic skincare products won’t appear overnight. Some organic overnight masks might be helpful in keeping your skin looking fresh and hydrated. But, if you’re looking for more serious and long-term effects, you have to be more patient.

On average, most skincare products will take at least two months before you start to see significant effects on your skin.

Conclusion

The skin is one of the most sensitive organs in the body. But, as sensitive as it may be, it’s also the one that’s exposed to the environment. So, it’s not surprising that if you don’t take good care of your skin, it’ll suffer premature aging. This manifests as wrinkles, acne, and other skin problems.

The best way you can combat this is by developing a good skincare routine. You can even take this a step further by opting for organic skincare. The guide above should iron out any doubts you may have about how you can come up with a good and workable skincare routine.