Best Bridal Flower Bouquet Options

As an expression of beauty and love, roses have been used in many myths and fairy tales. The flower is a metaphor for emotion, beauty, passion, and true love by Romantic writers and poets. When it comes to color roses, there are even striped and tipped varieties available in solid colors.

More than 2000 varieties of roses can be found year-round, and many are affordable. Not every rose is scented, even though roses are associated with luxurious fragrances. Three types of roses are most famous for wedding flowers:

Hybrid Tea Roses – the classic, uniformly shaped commercial roses generally seen at your local florist

Spray Roses – a rose with five to ten small heads on each stem and a “natural, garden-grown” look

Garden Roses – expensive, old-fashioned varieties with bushy, open heads and delicious scents

Tulips are known to be associated with the Netherlands, but this flower is actually from Persia. The tulip can be used as a wedding choice because it represents love and happiness. The flower is grown in various shades, including white and cream, pastels, pink, yellow, and peach. Although rare varieties can be expensive, the most common tulips are very affordable during much of the year. The tulip can be used in almost any detail at a wedding, from bouquets and boutonnieres to table arrangements. Three main varieties are commonly used:

Dutch tulips – typically seen at neighborhood florist shops and in gardens

French tulips – expensive and elegant, with extra-long stems and large tapered blooms

Parrot tulips – known for their ruffled, striped petals in intense colors

In the language of flowers, the arum lily is known as “magnificent beauty” because of its elegant trumpet-shaped blossom. In addition to 20th-century photography, the calla lily has been depicted in art nouveau, and Deco works. A big-headed variety with a long, smooth stem is suitable for tall arrangements or presentation-style bouquets, while a miniature version is ideal for small arrangements. Calla lilies are available in several colors, from creamy ivory to yellow, orange, and dark purple.

The lily of the valley is also known as “the ladder to heaven” due to its small bell-shaped flowers. The flower is linked to the goddess of springtime in Norse mythology, but you might remember it from Kate’s wedding bouquet. It’s available most of the year, though it’s more expensive during the spring. While lilies of the valley might be your dream, a more affordable alternative is to use just a few stems to make a bouquet or centerpiece arrangement with its pleasant fragrance and delicate texture. The majority of the people know of the white variety, but there is also a scarce rosy-pink variety.

Having a full bushy head and intense shades of blue, burgundy, pink, and purple, the hydrangea represented “vanity” in the Victorian language. But Don’t worry, if you love hydrangeas, you are not vain. As it grows, one of the most popular varieties changes in color from bubble-gum pink to sky blue, depending on the acid level of the soil. A stem or two of this shrub flower fills out arrangements and bouquets, and a few sprigs make a charming boutonniere. There are shades of white, green, pink, burgundy, and blue in the hydrangea.

The peony is prized for its delicacy and impressive beauty. Cultivated in Asia for more than a thousand years, the peony is available in two main types, the tree peonies and the herbaceous peonies. A bouquet made of peonies can be gorgeous, and the flower can also be used to create beautiful arrangements. The bloom can be found from late spring to early summer but can be imported in the fall.

Are you looking for a less expensive alternative to roses or peonies? The ranunculus is a wedding-ready relative of the buttercup and has multi-petaled petals. The flower was first seen by Westerners in the Far East around the 13th century. Carrying ranunculus is to tell your partner, in the Victorian language of flowers, “I am enamored by your charms.” The ranunculus is a natural for bride or bridesmaid bouquets and can be found in many colors.

The dainty white Stephanotis is an obvious choice for weddings due to its Victorian meaning of marital happiness. Each vine has to be wired individually or placed on a unique holder before it can be arranged. One of the most traditional things a bride can carry is a bouquet of stephanotis flowers. It’s available year-round and moderately priced, but you will have to pay for the labor of your florist.

The English have a love affair with the sweet pea, brought to England from Sicily in 1699. This is an old-fashioned favorite in bouquets for the bride and her bridesmaids due to Its candy-like scent and ruffled blossoms. The sweet pea has many colors, from white to intense pinks and purples, and its fragrance can be substantial.

A sea of beautiful flowers filling your wedding venue may be a part of your dream wedding vision. You are likely very excited to start planning your wedding after viewing so many inspiring images of flower-filled wedding banquet halls on bridal blogs and wedding websites.