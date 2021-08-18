The Differing Dress Codes at Casinos

The previous image of casinos has moved on to become far more diverse and adapted to the changing desires of different social groups.

With the open to all, diverse clientele type casino, smart casual is often expected by casual would not be turned away.

The mid-range casinos will require a smart casual dress code leaning slightly more to the smart. Being in a collared shirt for men and no sportswear, but jeans are often acceptable. Women too will just be require to look smart, no expectation on dresses.

The high profile and exclusive casinos are available to those who require luxury and finesse. Clubs like The Ritz Club, under the Ritz Hotel in London are private and exclusive, with a smart formal dress code. The clients clothing is required to “reflect the elegant nature of the hotel’s architecture”.

Regardless of the venue you can always expect the croupiers and the staff to be dressed smartly and formally. This is also insisted on the staff when playing live games at online casinos where clients are able to play via a video link. Sites like JackpotCity casino offer a live casino version where real-life dealers will deal out cards and chips to players in their smart attire.

At the most inclusive end of the land-based casino market, such as Hippodrome in London, a general rule of thumb would be to go in clothing you would choose for a night out at a bar.

Men should leave the flip-flops and sportswear at home, though trainers, jeans and a top are fine.

For women, the same, jeans, trousers, dresses, skirts are all acceptable.

Going up to the mid-range casinos, these venues will often become slightly more controlled about their image. Still smart casual, there will be a little more emphasis on the smart.

Dress for a night out with your friends.

Wear shoes where possible rather than trainers.

The slightly more formal members clubs will require a semiformal dress code from their clientele.

Trousers and a suit jacket for the men, not necessarily a tie.

Collared and buttoned shirt, polo’s and t-shirts are too casual.

Ladies trust your little black dress.

Try to stick to elegant, dark colours

Long skirt and a blouse are another way to go.

Moving up to the more exclusive clubs, where image is all and quality and style are expected from the clients. The casinos are often elegant and beautiful in image, and this is how one should present their self when attending.

Suit and tie for men.

Cocktail dresses for women.

The difference between the levels of exclusiveness in casinos is huge. At Les Ambassadeurs, possibly the most exclusive casino in London, men are expected to wear a suit and tie and ladies dresses and gowns. How you look and behave is fundamental to the guidelines of the club. At the other end of the spectrum, a Grosevenor Casino, with 52 casinos across the UK, making sure you’d dress like you would to a nice bar.

When planning for a night at the casino, no matter the exclusivity, a general guide is to look your best. When you look good and feel confident you’re ready to try your luck at the tables.