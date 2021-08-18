Amp Up Your Style Game With an Edgy Wolf Cut

Wish to try something edgy this season? Unsure of which trendy haircut to get? Wolf cuts are all the rage these days! From celebs to influencers, everyone seems to be rocking this new trendy cut. The wolf cut made its debut by being TikTok’s newest hair craze with over 400 million views worldwide. Read onto this guide to stumble upon your favorite style of the wolf cut.

Photo by @billieeilish/Instagram

The internet seems to credit Billie Eilish for bringing in this hair trend. The singer created her own version of the wolf cut by opting for longer layers to add more style and depth to the look. The curtain bangs at the front are kept longer compared to other versions of the cut, and they effectively shape the singer’s face and make it appear slimmer.