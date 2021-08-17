Quaranskin: 3 Common Skin Problems During Quarantine And How To Fix Them

Due to the global pandemic, people are forced to stay indoors to keep themselves safe from the virus. Many companies and employees are also forced to enforce a work-from-home set-up to continue their business to keep everyone safe. With the stress of the current situation, many people experience various skin problems. Here are some of the most common skin problems people are having during quarantine:

1. Acne

When a person is under stress, their bodies can suffer simultaneously, and acne is one of those ailments that can strike. Stress can make your face red and inflamed. This is because when people feel stressed, the body releases a hormone called cortisol. This, in turn, will increase the oil production in the skin. Too much oil in the skin leads to acne breakouts.

For those who have acne breakouts, acne scars can also be a problem as they can’t immediately go to a dermatologist to help them with their problems. According to The Derm Detective, you can use different scar gels to help with this problem. It’s essential to ask the advice of a professional before you can use anything on your skin.

2. Dry Skin

Since people spend most of their time indoors, they risk developing dry and irritable skin. This is because of the dry air caused by air conditioners or heaters. Aside from that, excessive face and hand washing can strip the skin off of its natural moisture, making it rough and dry.

3. Dullness

For those who’re working from home, the increased screen time can cause skin dullness. Some studies show the effects of blue light on the skin. The blue light found in your gadgets like laptops, cellphones, and indoor lighting can cause dark spots and increase the skin’s aging process. Aside from that, people develop dull skin because they think they don’t need to wear sunscreen even when they’re indoors. UV rays can still penetrate through the windows, so wearing sunscreen is still a must.

How do you fix these common problems? Here are ways you can fix and avoid these common skin issues during quarantine:

Reduce Stress

Stress directly affects skin health in several ways, including causing excessive dryness and inflammation, leading to acne breakouts. Stress causes you to develop unhealthy habits like drinking alcohol, smoking, lack of sleep, and eating unhealthy foods. All of these can have detrimental effects on your skin.

You need good circulation, lots of rest, eating right, and avoiding certain bad habits to get radiant skin. Although you can’t avoid stress, you must learn to manage your stressors and your reactions to stress so you won’t experience any problems in your health and your skin.

Eat Healthy Foods

Stress can make your diet even worse by increasing cravings, decreasing nutrients, and generally causing you to eat more than you need. If you want to know how stress affects skin health, it’s essential to keep your diet balanced and healthy. Foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein are great for your skin – without too many unhealthy fats and sugars. When your skin gets enough of these nutrients, it can heal itself and bounce back with increased strength and energy.

Choose Your Skin Care Products Carefully

If you have dry skin that tends to crack easily, you should avoid ingredients known to aggravate dry skin, such as alcohol, menthol, and lanolin. These substances will dry out your skin, even if they’re used in very minute amounts. You should also avoid products that contain fragrances and dyes, as these irritants will further dry your already dry skin. Look for products that contain natural ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, olive oil, or shea butter.

Use Humidifiers And Moisturizers

The use of humidifiers and moisturizers can help alleviate dry skin symptoms, whether mild or severe. Humidifiers will increase the air’s moisture and keep the air moist, while a moisturizer will restore moisture to the skin through the application. Both moisturizers have different purposes and should be used according to the kind of skin that you have. When looking for a good moisturizer or a dry skin moisturizer, look for the ingredients mentioned on the label.

If you want to know which moisturizers are better for treating your skin, you should look for those with a high content of antioxidants and Vitamin E. Antioxidants and vitamin E protects cells from free radical damage and prevents premature aging, while fragrance-free moisturizers prevent dry skin. In addition, antioxidant and vitamin E-based moisturizers have anti-inflammatory properties and are effective in treating acne. Other moisturizers aren’t effective against dust and dirt, but those with added nutrients like vitamins and protein are effective.

Final Thoughts

Being in quarantine can cause stress to everyone. That’s why it’s essential to follow this guide to have healthier skin so that you can avoid experiencing acne breakouts, skin dryness, and dullness. It’s essential to manage your stress while staying at home as this can lead to unhealthy eating and lifestyle habits which can have detrimental effects on the skin. Lastly, it’s essential to ensure that your skin is moisturized and be careful of the skin products you apply.