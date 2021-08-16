These Jewel-Toned Hair Colors Will Help You Stand Out This Fall

Wish to give your hair a vibrant glow this fall? Confused about which hair color trend to follow? Worry no more as we’ve got you covered! Below we have compiled a list of beautiful jewel-toned hair colors to give your hair the limelight it deserves.

Photo by @deathlyberry/Instagram

Teal: We’re getting marine royalty chills from this teal tone. The somewhat deeper hue of teal resembles the lush, rich tone of genuine turquoise! If you decide to color your hair teal, you’ll quickly discover that it requires little maintenance yet looks very high-end and swoon-worthy!