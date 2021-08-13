The Brightest Hair Colors to Help You Transition to Fall in Style

Hair color trends have transitioned from typical blondes to bright hair colors. This fall, prepare yourself for a phenomenal and vibrant transition. Add these bright colors to your life and introduce your hair to the brightest shades of fall.

From pinkish purple to rainbow orange, there isn’t a single color that isn’t suitable for your hair. All you have to do is to decide on one for this fall. Flip through our gallery to find some striking bright hair color inspirations to help you transition to fall in style.

Photo by: dailyhaircolor/Instagram

Ditch this fall with some flames in your hair. Go For this amazing blend of bright blonde, almond red, and brunette shades. Make the fire centric by starting from the middle of your scalp, and let it flow towards the edges.