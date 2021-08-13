How to Decorate the Walls in Your Home – 7 Ideas

Are you unhappy with the walls in your home? Do you have a blank wall in your apartment or house that you don’t know what to do with? Perhaps you have tried to decorate the walls, but now you wish to refresh the look? Don’t worry – we have gathered some inspiring ideas on how to best style the walls in your home.

After all, a home is a place where you spend a lot of your time. Because of that, it’s important that you feel relaxed and happy with your home environment, surrounded by a personal style that fits your lifestyle!

1. Shelves for decoration and storage

Shelves are both versatile and functional, and they can look great on any wall. They come in a wide range of looks – what you choose depend on how much you want to fit on the shelves, which material and color you prefer, and how much space you want to cover on the wall. Decorate the shelves by adding items like your favorite books, a plant, photo frames and candles.

2. Posters and artwork

An affordable and easy way to spice up any wall is by adding posters. You can frame your posters for a classier look or hang them without a frame for a more casual style. Posters come in all kinds of motives – from classic artwork by famous artists, to a wide range of photographs, typography, and modern art. Go for matching posters or create contrast by picking different patterns and colors.

3. Attach wall decals

A wall decal is easy to attach and also easy to remove. This is especially beneficial if you live in a rental apartment. You can choose between many different design, such as inspiring quotes, trees and flowers, a world map, and much more.

4. Guitar on the wall

You don’t need to master guitar-playing in order to have one on your wall. A musical instrument is a great way to bring some attitude into a room. Fill up your blank wall space with your functional guitar or get hold a vintage one purely for decoration.

5. Mirrors make the room feel bigger

Because of how they reflect light, mirrors can make a small and dark room appear brighter. This also makes the space feel larger. You can decorate the space in front of the mirror with candles, flowers, and decorative glass bottles, placing the objects on top of a shelf or other furniture underneath the mirror.

6. Wall lamps and sconces

Placing lamps on the walls is a good way to save floor space. The extra source of light helps with improving your home environment. A stylish wall sconce brings both function and decoration to the room.

7. Plants on the wall

The indoor plant trend that we have seen over the last few years is still holding on, and why wouldn’t it? Bringing nature into your home gives a feeling of calmness and can increase productivity. Try hanging a plant on the wall or from the ceiling next to a wall or put it on a shelf. You can find plant pots that are specifically designed for being attached to walls.