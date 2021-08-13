A Skincare Guide to Healthier Skin

Not everyone has the same skin type and your skincare needs may even differ depending on the time of year. Summer months, with their high temperatures and humidity can lead to oily skin whereas, colder, drier months can exacerbate dry skin and underlying conditions such as eczema.

It’s not always clear where to look when it comes to giving your skin what it needs, but one good place to start is the Felix Health Blog, which is a helpful resource for skin-related topics. Whether you have normal, dry, combination, or sensitive skin, there are a few steps your skin can benefit from to keep it healthy. A daily skincare routine has four basic steps which are outlined below:

1. Cleansing

Choose a cleanser that is gentle on your skin and not too harsh leaving it feeling dry or irritated. Cleanse your face up to twice a day, or if you have dry skin and don’t wear any makeup, then just once is enough. Over-washing will break down your skin barrier and deplete its natural oils. Wash your face with lukewarm water and pat dry with a clean towel.

2. Toner

Toners work to remove any last traces of oil, dirt, and bacteria from the skin and can reduce the size of the pores. This also protects the skin as fewer impurities can then enter it. A toner will nourish and replenish your skin after it has been cleansed and will prime your skin for the ingredients in the rest of your skincare routine.

Look for a toner that contains either BHA (beta hydroxy acid) or AHA (alpha hydroxy acid), which help to unblock pores, prevent breakouts, and diminish the appearance of blackheads.

3. Moisturize

Moisturizing the skin provides it with the hydration it needs to remain supple and plump. A lightweight, oil-free or gel-based moisturizer is a great place to start and won’t block your pores or leave your skin feeling oily. Some trial and error may be needed to find the one that is right for you, however, and you may find you benefit from a thicker cream-based one in the colder months as compared to the summer. Also, look out for ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and Pro-Vitamin B5, which are all great moisturizers for the skin.

4. Apply Sunscreen

It’s important to apply sun protection, even on those days that the sun is nowhere to be seen. Apply a sunscreen of at least SPF 30 about 15 minutes before you head outside as it takes a few minutes for the sunscreen to activate.

There are two types of UV light – UVA and UVB. UVA rays can prematurely age the skin, causing age spots and wrinkles, whereas UVB rays can burn the skin. Too much exposure to both types of UV light can cause skin cancer so it’s important to look for a sunscreen which offers ‘broad spectrum’ protection, meaning it protects you from both UVA and UVB light.

Incorporating these four skincare tips into your daily routine will help keep your skin looking healthy, clean, and fresh all year round.