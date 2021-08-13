5 Timeless Designs in Diamond Rings for Women

5 Types of Diamond Rings for Women That Never Go Out of Style

“Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.”

– Rachel Zoe

As we cautiously move on from the disaster that was 2020, we can indulge in some covid safe retail therapy. Since it still is better to maintain social distancing, why not pamper yourself or your special someone by shopping for diamond jewelry online?

Diamond rings are symbols of beauty, hope, power, success, and love for women. Everyone seems to agree that these days, women love new designs in diamond jewelry that reflect their style and personality. Floating diamonds, heart-shaped stones, colored enamels, and gemstones, there are multiple eye-catching styles to choose from.

However, nothing speaks of style and elegance more than a classic design. Think Marilyn Monroe or even Kate Middleton. So, whether you are shopping for that perfect engagement ring, want to wish your mom a happy Mother’s Day, or simply want to pamper yourself, here are 5 classic designs in diamond rings that never lose their shine for women.

1. The Timeless Diamond Solitaire Ring

The simple round diamond solitaire resting on a band of yellow gold, platinum, or sterling silver will never go out of style. Harper’s Bazaar says that the world today favors everything “classic, feel-good, and no-fuss.” This sentiment has put solitaire rings at the top of every jewelry wish list. You can choose from a prong setting for that intense dazzle or a bezel setting to keep the diamond safe during daily wear. Else, you can choose miracle plate setting, which has been a chart-topper.

2. The Three-Stone Diamond Ring Makes a Comeback

Three-stone settings have been around for decades. It is a classic design with three diamonds of the same or different sizes with the center diamond being larger.. You can also choose from a central diamond, flanked on either side by a gemstone, such as sapphire, emerald, ruby, etc. Many favor asymmetrical diamonds, like the erstwhile Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. In 2017, he presented his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle with a three-stone engagement ring with a central big diamond (apparently sourced from Botswana), with smaller diamonds on the side that belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana. The beautiful ring was originally placed on a plain yellow gold band.

3. The Halo Pave Ring – Fit for a Princess

The classic pave halo setting is the most romantic setting for diamonds. The halo setting has been a favorite of brides and grooms to be for years. A larger center stone is encircled by a ring of small accent stones, mostly pave diamonds. Halos add that extra sparkle to any ring, making a diamond look bigger by almost half a carat. Many prefer the smaller stones to be colored gemstones, which draws more focus to the central diamond. A visual marvel for sure!

4. Pretty as a Pear

Elegant and sublime drops of diamonds fitted on gold or sterling silver rings for women. We are talking about the pear-shaped cut, an elongated teardrop shape that includes a combination of oval and marquise cuts. Pear-shaped rings can range from simple solitaires to vintage-inspired designs, making them a versatile option for every aesthetic. For lovers of the unconventional, settings like off-stones, clusters, and double-band rings could be great options.

5. Squaring Up Against Challenges

Square diamond rings are the perfect contemporary choice for women. Emerald and Asscher cuts are now becoming popular. Their mirror-like facets make the diamond appear larger, not to mention giving it a unique almost modern sparkle. People also often combined them with tapered baguettes on the sides, which complement the modern look

When shopping for diamond jewelry online, check the product description for the cut and setting of the diamonds and gemstones. Also check for discounts, since that’s the best part of shopping online!