The Brightest Eyeshadow Colors to Steal the Show this summer

Are you always hiding behind nude tones? But do you secretly admire bold colors? This summer, experiment with bright eyeshadows and dazzling palettes and break your inhibitions with a new look every time because bright is bold and definitely beautiful.

To guide you with the latest eyeshadow trends, here are a few bold eyeshadow summer colors and patterns influencers swear by.

Photo by @marisolbautistaa/Instagram

The Jazzy Peach: Glitter makes everything better! This influencer shows off her makeup skills with a light peach hue surrounding a glittery eyelid, all the while pairing it with a well-drawn eyeliner.