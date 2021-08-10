How to Select Your Next Skincare Brand

Choosing the right skincare products can feel overwhelming, particularly as the industry continues to rapidly grow and new products are introduced each and every month. As challenging as it can feel to explore the variety of brands currently on the market, it’s essential to prioritize your skincare selection.

The cleansers, lotions, serums, and spot treatments that we use on our faces have a direct impact on the overall health of our skin. It’s crucial that when choosing a skincare brand, you’re able to think critically and outside of the alluring packaging or industry buzz words.

If you’ve been struggling with what to look for in your next skincare products, we’ve put together a shortlist of essential characteristics and qualities to be mindful of — to help you find the right products to keep your skin healthy and glowing year-round.

Understanding Your Skin Type is Essential

Before you make it to the checkout line or click the order button online, you need to know your skin type. This has a direct impact on the products you should select to avoid irritating your skin.

If your skin is oily, for example, a cleanser with glycolic or salicylic acid will help get into your pores and soak up excess oils. Those with dry skin have to be extra cautious with their cleansers because harsh products can strip your face of the little natural oils it currently has. So before you get drawn into the latest products, do an evaluation of your skin, or seek out a professional dermatologist, to ensure you’re using the best products for your skin type.

Know Your Ingredients

It’s easy to feel enticed by pretty packaging or be convinced into buying a product by social media influencers, but do you really know what you’re putting on your skin?

When it comes to skincare, there are several key ingredients to be mindful of. Glycerin is important in any moisturizer and is used to help prevent dry and itchy skin. Ceramides and hyaluronic acid are both moisturizing factors that can be found in any serum. Essential vitamins like vitamin D and C are also key in your skincare. You can also do this online when you buy SkinCeuticals online or shop for the latest cleansers, toners, and moisturizers. When shopping for products, it’s important to be mindful of what’s inside the bottle before you spend your money and alter your skincare routine.

Be Mindful of Natural Products

In many cases, natural is better than processed products — however, when it comes to skincare, it’s important to be mindful of exclusively natural products. Our skin is sensitive in nature, which means 100 percent organic products may not yield the same result as a cleanser with more medicine-based chemicals.

Additionally, be diligent when purchasing a product that claims to be organic or all-natural. Take a closer look at their ingredients list and percentages before purchasing. If possible, conduct some research online and see if you can identify their testing practices and how they source their ingredients. When it comes to skincare, you can never be too prepared.