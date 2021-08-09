Five Tips to Feel Better and More Awake

With little to no proper sleep schedule, most of us stay up all night and end up feeling drowsy at work. Moreover, the lazy quarantine routine with Netflixing and watch parties has further reduced our sleep. Lesser sleep at night is linked to lower productivity at work. No matter how much we all prefer to stay awake all night, we wouldn’t want to waste thirty minutes on a work ethics lecture from our supervisor!

Many of you will witness yourself grabbing a bottle of energy drink or a cigarette to shake off the drowsiness. However, though temporarily effective, these methods will not help you stay awake in the longer run. In this article, we will present you with fool-proof organic ways to feel better and stay up so that you can be productive at work! These tips include lifestyle changes, activity alterations, light variations, diet changes, and vitamin supplements incorporation like Vitamin C, B12 drops, Liquid Panax ginseng, chlorophyll drops, turmeric ginger, etc. So without wasting any further time, let’s dive right into the article!

1. Take a walk before work:

The easiest way to get rid of drowsiness and improve your mood is to take a walk before starting your work. Still confused? According to Harvard Medical School research, a short period of physical activity can assist you in staying focused on your task and work efficiently. Exercise is linked to mental capacity and cognition enhancement and will help you in performing productively. By the way, a wonderful addition for any walk will be vitamin D, which in combination with phosphorus perfectly strengthens the musculoskeletal system. Do you require a little brain stimulation? Just go on a walk! It is as simple as that!

2. Take activity breaks:

Another tested hack for staying awake and feeling better is taking short breaks during your work. As extended and continued attention can leave you overworked and fatigued. Furthermore, the work standard is bound to suffer, and you will be more likely to commit errors. To revert all these effects, it is advisable to take short breaks during working. A 2016 conducted research reported that physical work breaks positively impact the performance of individuals.

3. Have a work-friendly environment:

Your work environment is known to affect your productivity at work highly. According to research, the temperature, light, noise conditions, and air quality influence the work focus and productivity. The physical office environment has a significant impact on the employees’ behaviors, thoughts, and concentration. Experts recommend that altering the temperature of the room according to the weather and keeping it bright positively impacts alertness.

4. Lifestyle Changes:

Experts recommend making various adjustments in your life to assist you in staying active for prolonged periods. These include going to bed at a fixed time, avoiding mobile phones before sleeping, taking regular naps, avoiding smoking before bedtime.

You can also take vitamin C, Zinc, or Omega 3. Natural active supplements help your body relax, fall asleep quickly, and recover during sleep.

5. Dietary interventions:

It is a known fact that eating snacks when you’re about to doze off helps you stay active. Experts recommend keeping snacks inside your work desk as their consumption keeps the blood sugar levels regulated, which would help you shake off the fatigue and stay focused. Drinking caffeinated drinks also helps with staying awake. All these hacks are ephemeral; however, if you want to improve your focus and stay awake for longer periods, incorporating vitamin supplements into your diet is the sure answer!

Yes, natural supplements indeed! Vitamins are known to affect the focus and attention of individuals positively.

For instance, Vitamin C consumption is linked to improved energy levels.

Chlorophyll drops have been used for activity level enhancement.

Similarly, B12 drops usage has been linked with organic energy production, lifting the brain haze, and enhancing alertness.

Conclusion:

Staying active and alert has always been challenging for all of us! And now, with a quarantine lifestyle, it seems almost impossible to stay awake at work. Through this article, we presented you with fool-proof tips to help you with your activity levels at work. These included physical activity before work, taking short breaks during work, having an optimal working environment, lifestyle changes, and dietary interventions, including consuming vitamin supplements like chlorophyll drops, Vitamin C, Vitamin B12 liquid, etc., to stay awake and alert.