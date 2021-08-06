Mix-and-match: how you could tailor your perfume with your clothing

Similar to clothing, perfumes suit different occasions. The type of perfume you will wear strongly differs. For example, the perfume you will wear when going out for dinner with your partner will be different from the one you wear to the office. Naturally, some perfumes would be able to suit a set of occasions as well. You can even go one step further, and select a perfume that fits with your clothing. In this article, we will dive into the options of matching perfumes with your clothes.

Get that business attire

A day at the office? An important day or meeting? If you want to get suited up, there are several perfume options you can explore. Often, the perfumes that fit best with a suit include a fruity or flowery note. Examples of these notes are fig, talc, tuberose, and roses. Do consider the different types of business attire you could mix and match with. This is also dependent on the occasion and type of company you work for. It works to go with a musky note as an addition or an Oriental-style in a formal setting, while this can be a bit fresher when you have a casual work setting. Try to experiment with this yourself.

Meeting with friends for lunch

When you meet up with friends, you tend to have less formal clothing. Maybe you will go for a more casual-chic look, or get rid of the ‘chic’ part altogether? If you consider going for lunch in the summery weather outside, you might guess the best match: a fresh perfume. With fresh we refer to perfumes that have a mix of citrus and musky notes. Good examples of notes are orange flowers, bergamot, lemon, Tunisian neroli, and white musk.

A day at the gym

While this might not be the most logical moment to wear perfume, it is also the most underrated moment. When you go to the gym, you will encounter many people. Compared to deodorant, perfume has a scent that remains longer and can be stronger. When wearing perfume to the gym, you can be certain that you smell good no matter the exercise. Perfumes that work well when you do sports are the ones with citrus and fruity elements.

How you could find perfumes that suit your clothes

The composition of your perfume can be determined by looking at the olfactory family it is part of. Olfactory families are groups of perfumes that share the same characteristics. This allows you to find similar perfumes so you can better understand the mix of scents you like. Typical olfactory families used by Perfumers are:

● Citrus perfumes

● Fruity perfumes

● Flowery perfume

● Gourmand perfumes

The casual everyday wear

Urbanites are moving to closets that revolve around athleisure clothing combined with jeans, t-shirts, and sneakers. This makes it harder to match a perfume. Why? Because there are many options you could consider moving forward with. More than with any other occasion, there is room for creativity and personal style to be added. Strong and lingering middle tones could be a good addition, whereas fruity top notes could add as a final element. Note that this can be adjusted based on the colors of your clothing. If you go for bright colors, you can consider having a more fruity perfume.

Let’s get sexy!

Femininity is not something you should be ashamed of, you should celebrate it! There are many perfumes out there that celebrate your femininity. Go for that nice dress that shows off your legs, and combine it with a perfume that works. Go for playful, a mix of flowery notes that blend with citrus. Next to that, you could consider expanding it with notes of Oriental and top notes such as rosemary, grapefruit, and lavender. There are many options available in this category, allowing you to find a companion that feels right and celebrates your femininity. A tailored scent that will celebrate who you are when you look at your best.

Dinner with your partner

Made the reservation? Ready to have a long enjoyable dinner with good wines and deep talks? Make sure to match your perfume accordingly. If you are planning a romantic dinner, you are well-positioned to go for a warm and sensual perfume. This includes tones that you typically find in the olfactory family of Oriental and Gourmand perfumes. These perfumes have scents with notes of caramel, chocolate, and bourbon vanilla. They are often strong and stay on the skin for a longer period.

More combinations are possible

You could also match perfumes with your clothes on other occasions. Do not forget that a perfume can match both your clothing and your mood. Some argue that the latter is even more important. For example, if you feel like you want to have a sophisticated scent but are dressed casual-chic? Why not! Give it a try and see how you feel about it. In the end, you are the one in charge. The least we can do is advise on the best combinations possible for the occasion in question.

How to make perfumes work for you

If you want to get the most out of the scent you will be wearing together with your outfit, we want to close with several tips and tricks. First, you need to make sure that you take a shower first. Not because you smell bad, but because this is the best foundation for your perfume. If you want to do it well, you use soap that is unscented for the best effect. When you finish, you can add moisturizer to your hands and neck (i.e., the place where you apply the perfume). Simply add the perfume to your wrist and rub it behind your ears as well. Finish off with two squirts in your neck and you are ready to go!