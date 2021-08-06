How to Choose the Perfect Outfit Every Time

Sometimes, it’s incredibly difficult to decide what to wear. You may remember times when you tried everything in your closet, throwing the discards on the floor as you rushed to find the perfect outfit. Even professionals need advice from time to time to make sure their clothing matches the occasion, but there is a way to choose the perfect outfit every time you need one. Here are the steps to accomplish that feat.

Understand the Occasion and the Statement You Want to Make

This is the most critical aspect of choosing an outfit. You certainly won’t choose the same outfit for running errands as you would for attending a fundraising gala, so the occasion you’re dressing for has the most significant impact on your ultimate outfit. Additionally, you need to think about the statement you want to make with your outfit. Are you just trying to be comfortable or are you looking to make a professional impression at a business lunch? Do you want to feel confident or sexy, or both? Take the time to assess the occasion and what you want your outfit to say before you start assembling clothing items.

Choose Your Base

Once you’ve nailed down the occasion and the statement you want to make, choose your base, or your first layer of clothing. This consists of a top and bottom. These can be simple or elaborate, depending on your style, but if you need ideas about basic tops and bottoms, there are plenty of options in magazines or on articles. Just be sure to keep your occasion in mind as you select your base.

Add Layers

Next, start layering clothing items on top of your base. Of course, the number of layers is going to depend on the weather outside, but you can add as many or as few layers as necessary to complete your look. Your thinnest layers should be closest to your body so you can shed the thicker layers if you get too hot. Shirts, jackets, vests, sweaters, blazers, and cardigans all make excellent layers to go over your base top. Start with solid colors until you get the hang of creating outfits, then try playing with patterns and textures to add more flair.

Pick Your Shoes

Some people actually choose their shoes first, then create their outfit around them, but the same principle applies: choose the shoes that are appropriate for the occasion. In some cases, your shoe choice may not matter much, especially if you’re just looking to be comfortable, but in other instances, your shoes can make or break your entire outfit. Think about the message you want to send with your shoes and how you want them to make you feel. Then, choose the most comfortable pair you have in your wardrobe that fits your needs.

Accessorize

Choosing the accessories that go with your outfit is often the best part of creating a look, but it can also be the most difficult. Start with a statement piece to highlight a specific area of your body. This could be a purse, necklace, a scarf, earrings, or watch, but whatever it is, it will draw others’ attention to it. If you don’t have a statement piece that you feel comfortable with for a certain look, try layering items like necklaces or bracelets. As long as they all have a central element, you’ll look perfect!

Conclusion

The process of choosing an outfit is relatively simple, as long as you break it down into manageable steps. You probably have all the necessary articles of clothing to make several wonderful outfits together, but just didn’t know where to start. Now, you can begin forming your base outfits and moving on from there.