Fascinating Pastel Colors that Are Taking Over Summer’s Makeup Looks

An excess of almost everything is bad, except pastels. Get lost in a world full of pastel clouds this summer with these pastel colors that are taking over summer’s makeup looks. All you need is the perfect combination of pastel eyeshadows and aesthetic lipstick.

Peruse our gallery to find some enchanting pastel makeup looks for summer.

Photo by @slash.mua/Instagram

Pastels with dark hues are all you want for this summer: mix purple and blue hues for eyeshadow. Keep the eyeliner and contour minimalistic. And use wine purple matte shade for lips to finish this bold summer makeup.