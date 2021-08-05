The Hottest Money Piece Ideas to Try this Summer

Money pieces or face-framing highlights are bright front strands that are different from your base hair color. It is a balayage technique to add a new dimension to your natural locks, boost your complexion, and accentuate your facial features.

After all, the best thing about the money piece is that it is low maintenance and doesn’t require frequent salon visits. We had our eyes on some of the most flattering money pieces on Instagram, and we would love to show them to you lovelies.

Source: kellyrebelhair via Instagram



Subtle Gold Frames: This style is perfect for the ladies who don’t want to experiment with hair colors a lot and prefer to stay lowkey. These seamless golden highlights can give your hair a sun-kissed and glowy texture. Perfect for a summer vacation.