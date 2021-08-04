What jewelry to wear on a beach day

With the summer vacation season well underway, the focus is again on interesting jewelry, as the most special fashion spice that gives every outfit that original stamp.

While you may already have a specific list of all the clothing you’ll need for your summer vacation, or just a trip to a beach, have you thought about the jewelry?

We all like to personalize our outfits, and that doesn’t stop simply because we’re at the beach for the day. Jewelry looks fantastic with beach hair and an azure sea photo, and if you’re searching for a one-of-a-kind piece, check out Badassjewelry.com.

But, a day at the beach, unlike any other day, creates more jewelry concerns. You might be concerned about losing or ruining your jewelry on the beach or in the ocean.

With a little care, you can take your jewelry to the beach and back without concern. And, if you’re planning on wearing it, here are some beach jewelry tips.

Wearing jewelry to the beach: what you should know

It’s not the same wearing jewelry at the beach as it is everywhere else. On the sand, and in the seawater, you must be especially cautious with some jewelry items.

Saltwater can damage your jewelry

It’s no revelation that seawater is salty, and as a result, it includes chemical compounds that are more dangerous to your jewelry than tap water. Based on the type of metal used, saltwater can corrode or adversely taint jewelry.

Because rose gold jewelry contains copper, it should not be worn to the beach since the copper will react with the seawater and begin to corrode. Your rose gold jewelry will be affected in the long run.

Salt can be very harmful to any gold or diamond jewelry, and the major reason for this is that salt makes the metal component of the jewelry to erode. Salt erodes platinum, silver, and gold, and prolonged salt contact degrades the metals, causing the jewelry to crack.

Sand can be quite harmful

Sand is a harsh, abrasive substance that may aggressively scrape away at many materials, including your jewelry’s metals and valuable gemstones. Scratches and other aesthetic damage may happen as a result of this. Sand has the ability to damage jewelry buckles as well as other functioning components of your jewelry.

Sand may seem nice under your feet, but it contains millions of small abrasive grains and rocks that can cause serious harm. It may chip away at the smooth surface of many items, causing far more harm than you would think.

Sun exposure can lead to discoloration

While exposure to the sun is unavoidable no matter where you are, the light at the beach is especially powerful and can fade the material or dull the luster of your precious stones.

You may not consider the sun as a potential hazard to your jewelry at first, but it’s time to rethink. Sun exposure can cause discoloration over time, as well as weaken the materials that keep your jewelry together.

After a time, it can cause overall fading and a loss of shine and luster. If exposed to the sun for an extended period of time, certain gemstones might darken or discolor.

Tips for wearing jewelry to the beach

If you’re planning a trip to the beach and aren’t sure what jewelry and pieces to bring, we’ve got some advice on how to wear jewelry to the beach.

Be aware of tan lines

A big part of a beach day consists of lying out on a towel and enjoying the sun on the skin. If this is your intention, you should avoid wearing heavy jewelry such as wrist bands and thick necklaces. They’ll probably leave you with some unfortunate tan lines that you won’t enjoy, no matter how dazzling they seem with your swimming suit.

In essence, beach jewelry should be light and elegant. It won’t be difficult to discover anything to fit your style because attractive dainty pieces of jewelry are popular right now. Try different pieces to determine which one suits you best, but save your bulky jewelry at home.

Keep the important jewelry at home

It’s important to remember that when you’re swimming, jewelry can easily get loosened and slip off your body without you even noticing it. You may not realize the item has vanished until you return home.

Always consider how unhappy you might be if you lost or damaged a piece of jewelry while determining whether or not to wear it to the beach. It’s generally advisable to keep the piece in your room if it’s very important to you. While there’s no certainty that you’ll lose your jewelry, it’s always a chance and one that you can simply avoid by keeping it in your room.

Clean your jewelry

Wearing necklaces, rings, and bracelets in or around the sea carries with it a certain amount of responsibility. It’s critical to take the necessary procedures to protect your jewelry after a long day on the beach.

It’s best to clean your jewelry as quickly as possible after wearing it to the beach. The more sand and salt remain on the metals, the more damage it will do. It’s ideal if you can clean them right away. The easiest way this can be done is using a mixture of water and mild soap.