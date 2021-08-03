Getting a tattoo with your significant other is a way to solidify your relationship and seal the deal. Celebs do it all the time, too. Some people get couples’ tattoos to immortalize a special moment or pay tribute to a special date. But, some of them look for something fun and spontaneous. Although it’s totally up to you, it’s not a bad idea to look at some of the coolest tattoo ideas we have collected for you. You can show off your special bond with these adorable couples’ tattoos.

Photo By @matching.tattooss/Instagram

Map Tattoo: This one is for traveling lovers to depict their wanderlust. This tattoo sends a message that you want to see the world’s wonders and all the magic with your soulmate.